DOMTAR CORPORATION    UFS

DOMTAR CORPORATION

(UFS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/10 04:10:00 pm
34.15 USD   +2.34%
Domtar : Name Earnings Slides

02/11/2021 | 07:35am EST
DOMTAR CORPORATION

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CALL

February 11th, 2021

(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted.)

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this presentation about our expectations and future performance, including the statements related to our "Outlook" and "Strategic Initiatives," are "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these statements for a number of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting decrease in paper sales and the challenges we face in maintaining manufacturing operations, changes in customer demand and pricing, changes in manufacturing costs, future acquisitions and divestitures, including facility closings, the failure to achieve our cost containment goals, costs of conversion in excess of our expectations, demand for linerboard, and the other reasons identified under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for 2019 as filed with the SEC and as updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Qs. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances or otherwise.

Risk Factors

For a summary of the risk factors, please refer to Domtar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Q's.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation refers to non-GAAP financial information. For a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please refer to the investors section of the company's website athttp://www.domtar.com(Refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website).

NOTE TO READER

On January 8, 2021, Domtar announced the sale of its Personal Care business. The sale represents a significant strategic shift that has a material effect on our results of operations and financial position. In accordance with GAAP, we have applied discontinued operations treatment for the results of operations and the net assets of the Personal Care business are considered "assets held for sale" in the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020. The impact of the treatment as discontinued operations results in the results of operations of our Personal Care business being presented as a one-line item, net of tax. The discontinued operations line also includes the estimated loss on sale of the business. On the balance sheet, the treatment results in all elements of the Personal Care balance sheet presented in four distinct lines, under the common name of "held for sale."

OVERVIEW

2020 Highlights

  • Kept employees safe and all facilities operating throughout pandemic

  • Solid performance and strong cash generation in a dynamic environment

  • Maximized cash, reduced costs, and remained a reliable partner to our customers

  • Executed on strategic initiatives including asset conversions, cost reduction and sale of the Personal Care business

  • Set a clear roadmap to create significant long-term shareholder value by focusing portfolio around Paper, Pulp and Packaging

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
