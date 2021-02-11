Domtar : Name Earnings Slides

DOMTAR CORPORATION

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CALL

February 11th, 2021

(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted.)

OVERVIEW

2020 Highlights

 Kept employees safe and all facilities operating throughout pandemic

 Solid performance and strong cash generation in a dynamic environment

 Maximized cash, reduced costs, and remained a reliable partner to our customers

 Executed on strategic initiatives including asset conversions, cost reduction and sale of the Personal Care business

 Set a clear roadmap to create significant long-term shareholder value by focusing portfolio around Paper, Pulp and Packaging

