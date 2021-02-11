Domtar : Name Press Release

234 Kingsley Park Drive Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715

News Release

TICKER SYMBOL INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) Nicholas Estrela David Struhs Director Vice-President Investor Relations Corporate Services and Sustainability Tel.: 514-848-5049 Tel.: 803-802-8031

DOMTAR CORPORATION REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted).

• Fourth quarter 2020 net loss from continuing operations of $0.29 per share; earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $0.34 per share

• $135 million of cash flow from operations

• Announced sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for $920 million

Fort Mill, SC, February 11, 2021 - Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today reported a net loss of $59 million ($1.07 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $92 million ($1.67 per share) for the third quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $34 million ($0.59 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.9 billion.

The fourth quarter 2020 results include an after-tax loss of $43 million ($0.78 per share) from discontinued operations related to the announced sale of the Personal Care Business, compared to earnings of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 and earnings of $10 million ($0.17 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding discontinued operations and the items listed below, the Company had earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss from continuing operations before items1 of $1 million ($0.02 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 and loss from continuing operations before items1 of $9 million ($0.16 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ITEMS

Description

Segment

Line item

AmountAfter-tax effect

EPS impact(per share)

(in millions)

Fourth quarter 2020

● Cost reduction programPulp and PaperImpairment of long-lived assets $ 25 $ 15 $0.27

● Cost reduction programPulp and PaperClosure and restructuring costs $ 28 $ 19 $0.34

● Cost reduction programCorporate

Closure and restructuring costs

$

2

$

1

$0.02

Description Segment Line item Amount After-tax effect EPS impact (per share) (in millions) Third quarter 2020 ● Cost reduction program Pulp and Paper Impairment of long-lived assets $111 $68 $1.23 ● Cost reduction program Pulp and Paper Closure and restructuring costs $67 $41 $0.75 ● Cost reduction program Corporate Closure and restructuring costs $1 $1 $0.02 Fourth quarter 2019 ● Pension settlement loss Pulp and Paper Non-service components of net periodic benefit costs $30 $22 $0.38 ● Paper machine closures Pulp and Paper Closure and restructuring costs $17 $13 $0.22 FISCAL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

For fiscal year 2020, net loss amounted to $127 million ($2.29 per share), compared to net earnings of $84 million ($1.37 per share) for fiscal year 2019. The Company had earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $1 million ($0.02 per share) for fiscal year 2020, compared to earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $149 million ($2.43 per share) for fiscal year 2019. Sales were $3.7 billion for fiscal year 2020.

"Despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, our teams demonstrated resiliency by continuously adapting to changing market conditions which led us to achieve solid results. I'm proud of the teamwork that allowed us to not just stand up in the face of adversity, but to move forward during such a challenging time and in accordance with our strategy. We met many goals last year; we prioritized maximizing cash, reducing costs, and remaining an agile, reliable partner to our customers. We believe these changes will improve this Company for the long-term," said Daniel Buron, Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY REVIEW

"Our paper shipments were in line with the third quarter and order activity remained stable across all channels, while paper pricing was consistent with the year-to-date average. In Pulp, we improved our cost performance, which is attributable to lower maintenance costs, our cost reduction program and favorable wood costs. Market fundamentals continue to improve, and we announced several pulp price increases in the first quarter of 2021."

Mr. Buron added, "In Personal Care, we had a strong finish to the year with improved fourth quarter performance driven by strong sales of adult incontinence products in North America and a good performance in Europe following the seasonality impact of the softer summer period. We announced the sale of the Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for $920 million, and we expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021."

Operating loss was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $152 million in the third quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization totaled $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income before items1 was $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income before items1 of $27 million in the third quarter of 2020.

(In millions of dollars) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Sales $ 920$ 899 Operating loss Pulp and Paper segment (10) (140) Corporate (10) (12) Total operating loss (20) (152) Operating income before items1 35 27 Depreciation and amortization 53 56

The decrease in operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the prior quarter, was the result of lower long-lived asset impairment and closure and restructuring charges related to the cost savings program, lower maintenance costs, favorable productivity and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. These factors were partially offset by lower volume in pulp and paper, lower average selling prices for pulp, higher freight and other costs and unfavorable exchange rates.

When compared to the third quarter of 2020, manufactured paper shipments were down 1% and pulp shipments increased 14%. The shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 98% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 105% in the third quarter of 2020. Paper inventories increased by 10,000 tons and pulp inventories decreased by 3,000 metric tons when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Cash flow from operating activities was $135 million and capital expenditures were $45 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $90 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Domtar's net debt-to-total capitalization ratio1 stood at 26% at December 31, 2020, compared to 28% at September 30, 2020.

For fiscal year 2020, cash flow from operating activities was $411 million and capital expenditures were $175 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $236 million.

We will resume our share buyback program following this earnings release. The timing, method and amount of stock repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the market conditions, as well as corporate and regulatory considerations. The share buyback program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its common stock under the program.

OUTLOOK

In 2021, paper demand remains uncertain and dependent upon the Covid-19 recovery, in particular quarantine measures impacting the return to office and school. We expect near-term pulp markets to gradually improve driven by better demand, maintenance outages and restocking in China. Overall raw material costs are expected to moderately increase and freight costs are also expected to be higher.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1 (800) 289-0438 at least 10 minutes before start time, while media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast on the Domtar Corporation website atwww.domtar.com.

The Company will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on May 6, 2021 before markets open, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results. The date is tentative and will be confirmed approximately three weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,700 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $3.7 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visitwww.domtar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about our plans, expectations and future performance, including the statements by Mr. Buron and those contained under "Outlook," are "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these statements for a number of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting decrease in paper sales and the challenges we face in maintaining manufacturing operations, changes in customer demand and pricing, changes in manufacturing costs, future acquisitions and divestitures, including facility closings, the failure to achieve our cost containment goals, costs of conversion in excess of our expectations, demand for linerboard, and the other reasons identified under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for 2019 as filed with the SEC and as updated by subsequently-filed Form 10-Qs. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances or otherwise.

- (30) -