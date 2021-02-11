Log in
Domtar Quarterly Report: Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

02/11/2021
Domtar today reported a net loss of $59 million ($1.07 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $92 million ($1.67 per share) for the third quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $34 million ($0.59 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.9 billion.

The fourth quarter 2020 results include an after-tax loss of $43 million ($0.78 per share) from discontinued operations related to the announced sale of the Personal Care Business, compared to earnings of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 and earnings of $10 million ($0.17 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding discontinued operations and the items¹listed in the full media release, the Company had earnings from continuing operations before items¹of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss from continuing operations before items¹of $1 million ($0.02 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 and loss from continuing operations before items¹of $9 million ($0.16 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

For fiscal year 2020, net loss amounted to $127 million ($2.29 per share), compared to net earnings of $84 million ($1.37 per share) for fiscal year 2019. The Company had earnings from continuing operations before items¹of $1 million ($0.02 per share) for fiscal year 2020, compared to earnings from continuing operations before items¹of $149 million ($2.43 per share) for fiscal year 2019. Sales were $3.7 billion for fiscal year 2020.

'Despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, our teams demonstrated resiliency by continuously adapting to changing market conditions which led us to achieve solid results. I'm proud of the teamwork that allowed us to not just stand up in the face of adversity, but to move forward during such a challenging time and in accordance with our strategy. We met many goals last year; we prioritized maximizing cash, reducing costs, and remaining an agile, reliable partner to our customers. We believe these changes will improve this Company for the long-term,' said Daniel Buron, senior vice president, chief financial officer and acting chief executive officer.

Quarterly Review

'Our paper shipments were in line with the third quarter and order activity remained stable across all channels, while paper pricing was consistent with the year-to-date average. In Pulp, we improved our cost performance, which is attributable to lower maintenance costs, our cost reduction program and favorable wood costs. Market fundamentals continue to improve, and we announced several pulp price increases in the first quarter of 2021.'

Mr. Buron added, 'In Personal Care, we had a strong finish to the year with improved fourth quarter performance driven by strong sales of adult incontinence products in North America and a good performance in Europe following the seasonality impact of the softer summer period. We announced the sale of the Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for $920 million, and we expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021.'

Operating loss was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $152 million in the third quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization totaled $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income before items¹(list in full media release) was $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income before items¹of $27 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The decrease in operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the prior quarter, was the result of lower long-lived asset impairment and closure and restructuring charges related to the cost savings program, lower maintenance costs, favorable productivity and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. These factors were partially offset by lower volume in pulp and paper, lower average selling prices for pulp, higher freight and other costs and unfavorable exchange rates.

When compared to the third quarter of 2020, manufactured paper shipments were down 1% and pulp shipments increased 14%. The shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 98% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 105% in the third quarter of 2020. Paper inventories increased by 10,000 tons and pulp inventories decreased by 3,000 metric tons when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash flow from operating activities was $135 million and capital expenditures were $45 million, resulting in free cash flow¹of $90 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Domtar's net debt-to-total capitalization ratio¹stood at 26% at December 31, 2020, compared to 28% at September 30, 2020.

For fiscal year 2020, cash flow from operating activities was $411 million and capital expenditures were $175 million, resulting in free cash flow¹of $236 million.

We will resume our share buyback program following this earnings release. The timing, method and amount of stock repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the market conditions, as well as corporate and regulatory considerations. The share buyback program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its common stock under the program.

Outlook

In 2021, paper demand remains uncertain and dependent upon the Covid-19 recovery, in particular quarantine measures impacting the return to office and school. We expect near-term pulp markets to gradually improve driven by better demand, maintenance outages and restocking in China. Overall raw material costs are expected to moderately increase and freight costs are also expected to be higher.

For more information on this Domtar Q4 and 2020 financial report, please read the full press release. This and other media releases are available in our media center.
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the appendix. All information from the Domtar Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 financial report is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings-per-share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 581 M - -
Net income 2020 -45,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,1x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 1 885 M 1 885 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 35,73 $
Last Close Price 34,15 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Zygmunt Jablonski Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORPORATION7.90%1 885
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.61%20 428
SUZANO S.A.16.50%17 150
STORA ENSO OYJ1.21%15 197
SVENSKA CELLULOSA3.80%12 590
HOLMEN AB-4.67%7 420
