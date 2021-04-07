Domtar : Sites in South Carolina Receive Workplace Safety Awards

Three Domtar facilities were among a group of nearly 150 South Carolina-based companies recognized for outstanding workplace safety at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce's annual safety awards ceremony.

The Marlboro Mill, Tatum Converting Center and Rock Hill Converting Center received the award based on their lost workday case rate during the calendar year.

'When you talk to businesses throughout the state, one of the biggest issues you hear about is the importance of keeping workplaces and employees safe,' says South Carolina Chamber Interim CEO Swati Patel. 'We are proud to recognize the companies on this list for taking steps in 2020 to make safety a top priority.'

While 2020 brought many challenges to our operations, we established new processes and guidelines to ensure we were doing everything we could to protect employees' health and safety. Throughout the year, we adapted our work to keep employees and our communities safe.

Our colleagues rose to the occasion. In fact, during the second quarter, at the height of the pandemic, we achieved the lowest number of per-quarter safety incidents since the company began tracking the metric in 2007.

'Our people met many challenges in 2020,' says Larry Warren, senior director of health and safety. 'In a time of public health crisis and stressful surroundings, our people gave extraordinary effort to work safely and stay healthy. This recognition speaks to our broader commitment to safety and individuals' diligence in caring for one another. It also serves as affirmation that we can reach the ambitious safety goals we have set both from a metrics perspective and in the elimination of all serious life-altering injuries.'

