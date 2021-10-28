Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Domtar Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFS   US2575592033

DOMTAR CORPORATION

(UFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/28 11:45:57 am
54.565 USD   +0.03%
11:32aSecond Worker Found at Windsor Mill
BU
11:17aTwo workers killed in scaffold collapse at Quebec paper mill identified
AQ
04:03aTwo workers trapped under debris at Quebec paper mill found dead
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Second Worker Found at Windsor Mill

10/28/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domtar received confirmation from the Sûreté du Québec this morning of the tragic news regarding the second worker, Mr. Hugo Paré, who also lost his life following the collapse of a scaffolding on October 26 at approximately 1:35 a.m. at the company’s Windsor mill. This loss is in addition to Mr. Yan Baillargeon, who was found yesterday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005884/en/

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families of Mr. Paré and Mr. Baillargeon and to the colleagues affected by this tragic accident.

This tragedy affects and saddens us all. We are focusing our efforts on supporting our colleagues and their families.

Domtar would like to thank all those who have worked tirelessly to assist.

Domtar will continue to cooperate and participate in the ongoing investigation by the Sûreté du Québec and the CNESST to determine the cause of the accident.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading supplier of a wide range of fiber-based products, including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and air-laid nonwoven products. With nearly 6,400 employees serving customers in more than 50 countries, Domtar is driven by the desire to transform sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people can rely on every day. Domtar has annual sales of nearly $3.7 billion and its common stock is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Domtar's main administrative office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DOMTAR CORPORATION
11:32aSecond Worker Found at Windsor Mill
BU
11:17aTwo workers killed in scaffold collapse at Quebec paper mill identified
AQ
04:03aTwo workers trapped under debris at Quebec paper mill found dead
AQ
10/27Circular Economy Principles Bring Materials Back Around at Kingsport Mill
PU
10/26Domtar Working to Rescue 2 Workers Stuck at Domtar Windsor Mill Site
MT
10/26Two workers trapped after scaffold collapse at Domtar plant in Eastern Townships
AQ
10/26Rescue Operation Underway Following Accident at Windsor Mill
BU
10/18RBC Capital Markets Notes Lumber Price Rally
MT
10/18Deutsche Bank Says Box Prices Unlikely to Rise in Near Term as Data Suggests Supply and..
MT
10/15RBC on Forest Products Companies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMTAR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 044 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 64,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 747 M 2 747 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart DOMTAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 54,55 $
Average target price 53,61 $
Spread / Average Target -1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMTAR CORPORATION72.35%2 747
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ2.79%19 358
STORA ENSO OYJ-7.48%13 602
SUZANO S.A.-17.36%11 686
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.84%11 277
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED56.02%8 354