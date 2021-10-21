Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Don't Nod Entertainment
  News
  Summary
    ALDNE   FR0013331212

DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT

(ALDNE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Don't Nod Entertainment : AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

10/21/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
October 21, 2021. - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, announces the publication and availability of its 2021 half-yearly financial report on its website: www.dontnod-bourse.com.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is a French independent publisher and developer that creates video games in the narrative adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM, TELL ME WHYTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and role-playing (VAMPYRTM) genres. Each new game is an original creation offering a unique narrative experience and game mechanics, featuring strong, touching and engaging stories, shared with our players around the world. DONTNOD has a worldwide reputation and collaborates with lead publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, FOCUS Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. As a studio and as a publisher, DONTNOD continues to evolve for its own productions but now also accompanies third-party studios on creations that resonate with its editorial vision (such as PortaPlay studio).

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71593-cp-dontnod-mad-rfs-2021-uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2021 11,1 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2021 0,85 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2021 52,5 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 114 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 39,3%
Technical analysis trends DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,55 €
Average target price 22,87 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oskar Guilbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Gisbert Mora Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Nicolas Serouart Technical Director
Francois Karr Technical Director
Kostadin Yanev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT-18.62%133
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.21%2 308 003
SEA LIMITED81.16%199 107
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.18%103 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.26%81 921
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE39.90%71 171