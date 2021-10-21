Don't Nod Entertainment : AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

October 21, 2021. - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, announces the publication and availability of its 2021 half-yearly financial report on its website: www.dontnod-bourse.com.

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is a French independent publisher and developer that creates video games in the narrative adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM, TELL ME WHYTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and role-playing (VAMPYRTM) genres. Each new game is an original creation offering a unique narrative experience and game mechanics, featuring strong, touching and engaging stories, shared with our players around the world. DONTNOD has a worldwide reputation and collaborates with lead publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, FOCUS Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. As a studio and as a publisher, DONTNOD continues to evolve for its own productions but now also accompanies third-party studios on creations that resonate with its editorial vision (such as PortaPlay studio).

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

Oskar GUILBERT

Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Corinne PUISSANT

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

