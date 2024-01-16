Official DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT press release

Paris, January 26, 2024 - DON'TNOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games declares the following purchases of its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of Market Abuse Regulation.

Issuer Name Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

Instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 08/01/2024 FR0013331212 206 4,494272 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 09/01/2024 FR0013331212 366 4,471967 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 10/01/2024 FR0013331212 567 4,458942 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 11/01/2024 FR0013331212 288 4,424167 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 12/01/2024 FR0013331212 529 4,310019 ALXP

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar Guilbert

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît Gisbert Mora

Deputy General Manager

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

Regulated information:

Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:

- Transaction in own shares (aggregate version) Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/83731-dont-nod_cp_rachat_actions_26012024_uk.pdf

