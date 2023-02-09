Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Don't Nod Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDNE   FR0013331212

DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT

(ALDNE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:15:17 2023-02-08 am EST
9.840 EUR   -1.60%
01:35aDon't Nod Entertainment : DON’T NOD announces Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, due for release in June 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
AT
01/26Don't Nod Entertainment : Information on 2022 revenue and results
AT
01/23Don't Nod Entertainment : Life is strange(tm) 2 to be released on nintendo switch in february
AT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Don't Nod Entertainment : DONT NOD announces Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, due for release in June 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

02/09/2023 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reveal teaser available now!

Paris, February 9, 2023 – DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, is very proud to present Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a unique narrative experience. The game was unveiled today during the Nintendo Direct. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in June 2023.

DON'T NOD is accelerating its development strategy with the upcoming release of its newest Intellectual Property (Project 7), Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a self-published game.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a new narrative game from DON'T NOD. Players will be able to see into the future and make the best decisions for them as they try to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the world of the deities. Players will get to know a cast of loveable characters in this captivating story and universe rich in lore. The game is colorful, vibrant, and futuristic, with an original soundtrack by award-winning composer, Lena Raine.

The reveal teaser is available to watch here: https://youtu.be/Wv5fBHVk7Pc

DON'T NOD CEO, Oskar Guilbert, says: “We are excited to reveal Harmony: The Fall of Reverie at the Nintendo Direct. It is a unique game in its narration with an incredible artistic direction. We hope players will find this experience stunning and refreshing. We are following our particularly rich 2023 roadmap with an acceleration of the pace of releases of our dense and diversified pipeline of narrative games.”


In the very near future...

MK, a mega corporation, is using its power to control the population of the Mediterranean city of Alma. Polly returns home to search for her missing mother after a few years abroad and soon discovers that her hometown has changed for the worse.

She quickly realizes that she has a gift of clairvoyance that connects her to another world, Reverie, where the Aspirations of Humanity live: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth. In Reverie, Polly becomes Harmony, a goddess who has the power to choose the Aspiration that will ultimately rule. There is a delicate balance between our world and Reverie that grows more precarious. It is up to you, as Harmony and Polly, to restore the balance between the Aspirations' world and ours.

Humanity is at stake. To which destiny do you aspire?


A unique narrative mechanic

Each action players take, as Polly or Harmony, will affect both worlds and open up different narrative paths. Players can see into the future with the Augural, a game board and visual representation of Polly's gift of foresight. There they can explore the outcomes of possible choices, giving them visibility and agency to decide the fate of humanity. This unique narrative mechanic also gives the game a high replayability factor.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it releases in June 2023. It is available to wishlist on Nintendo Switch and Steam now.

To stay up to date with news, visit our website.

Follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar Guilbert
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît Gisbert-Mora
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmifYslsaGqbnZ2fY8mbaWdlaW1jlmnJa2nJl2aZapjFa5pjl2uSmJabZnBpmW1n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78481-dne_harmony-the-fall-of-reverie_pr-announcement_uk_def.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
All news about DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
01:35aDon't Nod Entertainment : DON’T NOD announces Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, due for releas..
AT
01/26Don't Nod Entertainment : Information on 2022 revenue and results
AT
01/23Don't Nod Entertainment : Life is strange(tm) 2 to be released on nintendo switch in febru..
AT
2022Don't Nod Entertainment : Don’t nod unveils banishers: ghosts of new eden(tm), its new act..
AT
2022Don't Nod Entertainment : 2022 half-year results
AT
2022Don't Nod Entertainment S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2022Don't Nod Entertainment : 2022 H1 results agenda
AT
2022DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Provisional calendar
CO
2022Don't Nod Entertainment : DON’T NOD expands its line-up with a new co-production in the bu..
AT
2022Don't Nod Entertainment : Change in governance
AT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,73 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
Net income 2022 3,42 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
Net cash 2022 33,8 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,0 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Don't Nod Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,84 €
Average target price 21,27 €
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oskar Guilbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Gisbert Mora Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Nicolas Serouart Technical Director
Francois Karr Technical Director
Kostadin Yanev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT2.29%89
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.22%1 991 664
SYNOPSYS INC.14.86%55 899
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.79%53 423
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.17.24%51 662
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION40.78%46 429