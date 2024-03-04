Paris, March 4, 2024 - DON'T NOD Entertainment, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, announces a change in its General Management with the departure of Benoît Gisbert Mora, who is stepping down to focus on new professional projects.

The transition has been carefully prepared with Agathe Monneret, Chief Financial Officer, and Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO, who renews his full confidence in his Management Committee to successfully carry out the Group's exciting plans for 2024 and beyond.

"I would like to sincerely thank Benoît for his contribution to the development of DON'T NOD over the past 7 years," said Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO of DON'T NOD. "Benoît has played an important role in making the studio what it is today by actively contributing to its financing, structuring and development. His team spirit and total commitment have already ensured a smooth transition within the Administrative and Financial Department since last autumn. We understand and respect his choice to begin a new chapter in his brilliant career and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Benoît Gisbert Mora added: "I'd like to express my gratitude to Oskar for the 7 wonderful years I've spent within the Group, and to thank all those who have accompanied me and helped me to progress throughout what will remain a powerful professional experience and an extraordinary human adventure. I'll always keep a close eye on DON'T NOD's success, and I'm grateful to have had the chance to work with such talented people."

The Company is considering the possibility of strengthening its General Management to support the implementation of its development strategy, which is focused on its core AA high added-value creative segments (Action-RPG, Action Adventure and Narrative Adventure) and a balanced business model combining co-production and self-publishing.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: x3BpaJxvlmjFym2baJybaGVlmpuXw2TJaWPHlZJxlcyUnWpml2hqaZyVZnFlmWxq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/84474-2024_03_04_cp_dne_evolution_direction_uk_vdef.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

© 2024 ActusNews