Benoît Gisbert Mora appointed Deputy General Manager

Agathe Monneret joins the Group as Chief Financial Officer

Paris, October 05, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and studio, today announces a change to its executive committee designed to strengthen the Group's overall management.

Accordingly, Benoît Gisbert Mora, who has acted as Chief Financial Officer at DON'T NOD for almost seven years, has been appointed Deputy CEO. His role will involve supporting Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert with Group organizational functions and helping to formulate the development strategy.

Replacing Benoît Gisbert Mora, Agathe Monneret has joined the Group as Chief Financial Officer.

DON'T NOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and all our talents, I am thrilled about Benoît's appointment in recognition of his commitment to the studio. I am convinced that he will continue to make a strong contribution to DON'T NOD's ongoing development.

We are delighted to welcome Agathe to our Company. Her extensive experience in the entertainment industry and proven ability to lead development operations and performance improvement will be valuable assets for supporting DON'T NOD's growth.”



Agathe Monneret

Having graduated from HEC Paris business school, Agathe previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Unique Heritage Media, joined in 2018. During this time, she notably contributed to the “edutainment” group's structuring and growth, as well as the successful Disney Hachette Presse takeover in 2019. Agathe had previously provided support to companies such as The Walt Disney Company and Amazon. Lastly, Agathe begun her career at Air France, where she held several positions in the finance department for almost 15 years.



Benoît Gisbert Mora

Holding a specialized master's degree in global risk management from Kedge Business School, Benoît joined DON'T NOD in 2017 and actively contributed to the Group's structuring and IPO process in 2018. Benoît began his career in the banking sector, where he honed his skills in financial analysis before joining a start-up company as administrative and financial manager, where he supported the finance department's structuring and growth for nearly 5 years.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

