Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Don't Nod Entertainment    ALDNE   FR0013331212

DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT

(ALDNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Don't Nod Entertainment : TELL ME WHY(TM) WINS "BEST MESSAGE-BEARER GAME" AND "BEST NARRATIVE DESIGN" AWARDS, AT THE PÉGASES 2021

03/18/2021 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 18, 2021. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and Xbox Game Studios, a division of Microsoft, are pleased to announce that Tell Me WhyTM, won “Best Message-Bearer Game” and “Best Narrative Design” awards at the Pégases 2021!

Organized by the Académie française des Arts et Techniques du jeu vidéo, the ceremony took place on March 17 and honored the best video games of the past year.

DONTNOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: “ We are very proud to see Tell Me Why rewarded in these two categories! Through this original creation, we wanted to tackle strong and engaging themes that are very popular with today's players. These awards are a great recognition of the quality of the work of DONTNOD teams. It reinforces our strategy of offering popular experiences that have an impact and unique emotional journeys.”


On the road to the BAFTA

Tell Me WhyTM is nominated in “Game Beyond Entertainment” category at the BAFTA Games Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards). The ceremony will be held on March 25 at a digital event and will celebrate the very best of games of 2020.

The "Game Beyond Entertainment" category recognizes credible and authentic content, through the emotional impact it generates, the themes it addresses and the innovative use of our medium to explore and deliver strong positive messages, beyond pure video game entertainment.

***

Tell Me WhyTM is a mysterious and intimate tale of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan who reunite after many years apart. They discover that they still share a strong and supernatural bond that allows them to interact with memories from the past. Set in the imaginary town of Delos Crossing, Alaska, Tell Me WhyTM features realistic characters and mature themes. As you explore the twins' past, your choices will affect their relationship and the strength of the bond between them, while shaping the course of their lives.

Tell Me WhyTM, developed by DONTNOD and published by Xbox Game Studios, is also the first game from a major studio and publisher, in which the player plays a transgender protagonist: Tyler Ronan. From casting to character design, Microsoft and DONTNOD are committed to making Tyler's story as authentic and meaningful as possible for members of gender minorities. Throughout development, the teams also worked with the support of GLAAD, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ portrayal in the media.

Tell Me WhyTM consists of three chapters available via the Xbox Game Pass and for purchase on Xbox One, Windows and Steam. The first chapter is now available for free on these platforms.

***

Visit Tell Me WhyTM official website: www.tellmewhygame.com

DONTNOD official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DONTNOD.Entertainment/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DONTNOD_Ent

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com



 

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer
 
Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
 		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr
 
Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGeclpxrY22WnJ5rZMlpbGlqmpdplmTFbZSVmmKbY5zFnGljx5yTmMaeZm9pl2xs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/68276-communique_dontnod_tell-me-why-prix-pegases-2021_uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
02:35aDON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Tell me why(tm) wins "best message-bearer game" and "..
AN
03/11DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Tell me why(tm), nominated to the 2021 pégases and ba..
AN
02/18DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Information on 2020 revenue and results
AN
02/18DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Provisional calendar
CO
01/28DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Tencent Buys 23% Stake in DONTNOD; Shares Jump 11%
MT
01/28DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Successful completion of the eur 50 million capital i..
AN
01/28DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Admission of new securities
CO
01/27TENCENT  : buys stake in French games maker Dontnod
RE
01/27DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Dontnod announces a business cooperation agreement wi..
AN
2020DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT  : Tell me why(tm) awarded at the 2020 game awards
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13,9 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2020 0,93 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
Net cash 2020 15,1 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 116x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 159 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales 2021 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Don't Nod Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,93 €
Last Close Price 16,15 €
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oskar Guilbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Gisbert Mora Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Nicolas Serouart Technical Director
Francois Karr Technical Director
Kostadin Yanev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT-3.00%154
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.87%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED17.29%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.20%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.06%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.77%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ