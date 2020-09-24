Log in
Donaco International Ltd Limited Reopening of DNA Star Vegas

09/24/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
Limited Reopening of DNA Star Vegas

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited (ASX:DNA) (FRA:UGS) is pleased to announce the limited reopening of DNA Star Vegas in Poipet, Cambodia, from Friday, 25 September 2020.

DNA Star Vegas is set to operate on a limited scale for patrons located in Cambodia, and the reopening will allow the Company to test its operational systems whilst ensuring the health and wellbeing of staff and visitors.

Donaco does not expect any material additional expenses to be incurred following the limited reopening of the casino as the border with Thailand, where most of the casino's patrons have traditionally originated, remains closed.

The Company will continue to maintain its tight cost control strategy, while operations remain at limited operating capacity; and management will maintain the discretion to tailor up or down the pace of operations to local conditions.

Donaco's two casinos are ready to resume to full operations as and when conditions ameliorate post COVID-19 and in conjunction with the flow of cross border travel with the reopening of international borders.



About Donaco International Ltd:

Donaco International Limited (ASX:DNA) operates leisure, entertainment and associated technology businesses across the Asia Pacific region.

Donaco's largest business is the Star Vegas Resort & Club, a successful casino and hotel complex in Poipet, Cambodia, on the border with Thailand. Star Vegas was established in 1999, and is the largest and highest quality of the Poipet casino hotels. The property has more than 100 gaming tables, more than 1400 slot machines, and 385 hotel rooms.

Donaco's flagship business is the Aristo International Hotel, a successful boutique casino in northern Vietnam, located on the border with Yunnan Province, China. Established in 2002, the property has recently been expanded to a brand new five star resort complex with 400 hotel rooms. Donaco is a pioneer casino operator in Vietnam, and owns a 95% interest in the business, in a joint venture with the Government of Vietnam.



Source:
Donaco International Ltd



Contact:

Investors
Porntat Amatavivadhana
Donaco International Limited
porntat@donacointernational.com

Media
Shane Murphy
FTI Consulting
+61 420 945 291
shane.murphy@fticonsulting.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
