  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Donaldson Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
62.50 USD   -4.23%
Donaldson : 2022 SASB report

04/05/2023 | 08:31am EDT
SASB REPORT

INDUSTRY: INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY AND GOODS

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) is an independent, standards-setting organization that promotes the disclosure of material sustainability information. Donaldson reports against the Industrial Machinery and Goods standards defined by SASB's Sustainable Industry Classification System (SICS). The information in the report is based on data for fiscal year 2022.

Topic

Energy Management

Metric

Units

Code

Response

Total Energy Consumed

Gigajoules (GJ)

RT-IG-130a.1

1,206,346 GJ

Percentage grid electricity

Percentage (%)

RT-IG-130a.1

57%

Percent renewable

Percentage (%) RT-IG-130a.1

5%

Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

Rate

RT-IG-320a.1

TRIR = 1.45 1

Fatality Rate

Rate

RT-IG-320a.1

Fatality Rate = 0 1

Employee Health

Donaldson incorporates near-miss

as a leading indicator within our

& Safety

sites locally and emphasizes the

Near Miss Frequency Rate (NMFR)

Rate

RT-IG-320a.1

importance of reviewing all work-

related health and safety incidents, including near misses.

Fuel Economy

  • Emissions In Use-Phase

Sales-weighted fleet fuel efficiency

Gallons per

RT-IG-410a.1 Not applicable to Donaldson

for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

1,000 ton-miles

Sales-weighted fuel efficiency for

Gallons per

RT-IG-410a.2 Not applicable to Donaldson

non-road equipment

hour

Sales-weighted fuel efficiency for

Watts per

RT-IG-410a.3 Not applicable to Donaldson

stationary generators

gallon

Sales-weighted emissions of: (1)

nitrogen oxides (NOx), and (2)

particulate matter (PM) for: (a) marine

Grams per

RT-IG-410a.4 Not applicable to Donaldson

diesel engines, (b) locomotive diesel

kilowatt-hour

engines, (c) on-road medium- and

heavy-duty engines, and (d) other

non-road diesel engines.

Remanufacturing

Revenue from remanufactured

Reporting

Donaldson does not have revenue

Design &

products and remanufacturing

RT-IG-440b.1 from the remanufacturing of its

currency

Services

services

products.

Material

Description of the management

of risks associated with the use of

N/A

RT-IG-440a.1

Sourcing

critical materials

The principal raw materials Donaldson uses are steel, filter media and petrochemical-based products, including plastic, rubber and adhesive products. Purchased raw materials represent approximately 70% of our cost of sales. Donaldson faced multiple disruptions and near-miss line stops due to shortages (labor, material or logistics) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the lessons learned, multiple steps were taken to strengthen the agility of the supply chain:

  1. Shorter supply chains: Implemented multiple localization projects, especially in regions outside the U.S.
  2. Dual source (Supplier, Tool, Facility): Introduced new suppliers as Plan B. Invested in redundant capacity/tools for critical applications.
  3. Increased safety stock: Stock-piled critical components vulnerable to weather-related or macro-economic events (e.g., Texas freeze, gas shortage).
  4. Strengthen relationships: Awarded strategic suppliers and eliminated non-performing ones.
  5. Supply base sales and operations planning: Initiated regular forecast and capacity reviews with critical suppliers.

Activity Metric

Units

Code

Response

Number of units produced by product category

Number

RT-IG-000.A

Proprietary

Number of employees

Number

RT-IG-000.B

14,0002 full-time employees

  1. Reflects employees and temporary employees.
  2. As of July 31, 2022.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Donaldson's SASB Report was published on April 4, 2023, and reflects activities and initiatives in the fiscal year 2022 (August 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022). All quantitative company data, unless otherwise stated, reflects FY22. Unless noted, goals and other data in the report reflect our global operations as relevant. Additional information on Donaldson policies and governance can be found at www.donaldson.comand ir.donaldson.com.

TRADEMARKS

©2022-2023 Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson, Donaldson Blue and the color blue are marks of Donaldson Company, Inc. All other marks belong to their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Donaldson Co. Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 12:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
