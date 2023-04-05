Donaldson : 2022 SASB report

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) is an independent, standards-setting organization that promotes the disclosure of material sustainability information. Donaldson reports against the Industrial Machinery and Goods standards defined by SASB's Sustainable Industry Classification System (SICS). The information in the report is based on data for fiscal year 2022.
Topic
Energy Management
Metric
Units
Code
Response
Total Energy Consumed
Gigajoules (GJ)
RT-IG-130a.1
1,206,346 GJ
Percentage grid electricity
Percentage (%)
RT-IG-130a.1
57%
Percent renewable
Percentage (%) RT-IG-130a.1
5%
Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)
Rate
RT-IG-320a.1
TRIR = 1.45 1
Fatality Rate
Rate
RT-IG-320a.1
Fatality Rate = 0 1
Employee Health
Donaldson incorporates near-miss
as a leading indicator within our
& Safety
sites locally and emphasizes the
Near Miss Frequency Rate (NMFR)
Rate
RT-IG-320a.1
importance of reviewing all work-
related health and safety incidents, including near misses.
Fuel Economy
Emissions In Use-Phase
Sales-weighted fleet fuel efficiency
Gallons per
RT-IG-410a.1 Not applicable to Donaldson
for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles
1,000 ton-miles
Sales-weighted fuel efficiency for
Gallons per
RT-IG-410a.2 Not applicable to Donaldson
non-road equipment
hour
Sales-weighted fuel efficiency for
Watts per
RT-IG-410a.3 Not applicable to Donaldson
stationary generators
gallon
Sales-weighted emissions of: (1)
nitrogen oxides (NOx), and (2)
particulate matter (PM) for: (a) marine
Grams per
RT-IG-410a.4 Not applicable to Donaldson
diesel engines, (b) locomotive diesel
kilowatt-hour
engines, (c) on-road medium- and
heavy-duty engines, and (d) other
non-road diesel engines.
Remanufacturing
Revenue from remanufactured
Reporting
Donaldson does not have revenue
Design &
products and remanufacturing
RT-IG-440b.1 from the remanufacturing of its
currency
Services
services
products.
Material
Description of the management
of risks associated with the use of
N/A
RT-IG-440a.1
Sourcing
critical materials
The principal raw materials Donaldson uses are steel, filter media and petrochemical-based products, including plastic, rubber and adhesive products. Purchased raw materials represent approximately 70% of our cost of sales. Donaldson faced multiple disruptions and near-miss line stops due to shortages (labor, material or logistics) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the lessons learned, multiple steps were taken to strengthen the agility of the supply chain:
Shorter supply chains: Implemented multiple localization projects, especially in regions outside the U.S.
Dual source (Supplier, Tool, Facility): Introduced new suppliers as Plan B. Invested in redundant capacity/tools for critical applications.
Increased safety stock: Stock-piled critical components vulnerable to weather-related or macro-economic events (e.g., Texas freeze, gas shortage).
Strengthen relationships: Awarded strategic suppliers and eliminated non-performing ones.
Supply base sales and operations planning: Initiated regular forecast and capacity reviews with critical suppliers.
Activity Metric
Units
Code
Response
Number of units produced by product category
Number
RT-IG-000.A
Proprietary
Number of employees
Number
RT-IG-000.B
14,0002 full-time employees
Reflects employees and temporary employees.
As of July 31, 2022.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Donaldson's SASB Report was published on April 4, 2023, and reflects activities and initiatives in the fiscal year 2022 (August 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022). All quantitative company data, unless otherwise stated, reflects FY22. Unless noted, goals and other data in the report reflect our global operations as relevant. Additional information on Donaldson policies and governance can be found at www.donaldson.comand ir.donaldson.com.
