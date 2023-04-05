Donaldson : 2022 TCFD report

This Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report outlines Donaldson Company's Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics and Targets associated with our climate-related risks and opportunities. With the help of a third-party consultant, Donaldson began with the TCFD universe of physical and transition risks and opportunities and prioritized them based on potential impact, likelihood and stakeholder relevance.
We have incorporated the TCFD framework into our overall governance, risk assessment and strategy. We will continue to evaluate our position and strategy and increase our readiness for potential physical and transition risks associated with climate change.
GOVERANCE
Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities.
Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
The Donaldson Company Board of Directors has oversight of sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), including climate-related risks and opportunities. Sustainability, ESG and climate-related risks and opportunities inform our strategy and enterprise risk management.
The Corporate Governance Committee has oversight of sustainability and ESG, including climate-related risks and opportunities.
The Audit Committee has oversight over legal, regulatory and compliance including disclosure considerations and requirements related to ESG, including climate related risks.
Donaldson's Executive Leadership Team has oversight and accountability over the day-to-day management of company risks, including climate-related risks, and how these risks inform overall business strategy. The Sustainability Steering Committee and the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Committee provide oversight on the management of the company's climate-related risks.
The Sustainability Steering Committee is responsible for guiding sustainability and ESG commitments, investments, efforts and progress. The steering committee, comprised of members of the executive leadership team, meets periodically and governs sustainability strategy and execution. Oversight at this level ensures that sustainability initiatives are aligned and integrated into the overall company strategy and practices.
The Sustainability Leadership Team is comprised of a group of global, cross- functional leaders from the environmental, health and safety (EHS), finance, human resources, operations, procurement and sustainability functions. The leadership team is responsible for the development and execution of the sustainability strategy, and its members are responsible for developing, executing and advancing the company's sustainability aspirations, ambitions, actions and achievements. The progress of this work is reported to the steering committee on a periodic basis. Some leadership team members take on the role of Ambition Champion for a strategic sustainability ambition or goal. The Ambition Champions help lead, collaborate, align resources and report progress to the steering committee and leadership team.
The Sustainability and ESG Team is the centralized function responsible for influencing, coordinating and driving sustainability progress. A core function of this group is collecting and organizing ESG data for reporting. The Director of ESG and Sustainability and Senior Director of ERM lead the review of climate-related responsibilities, with oversight from the Sustainability Steering Committee.
STRATEGY
Describe the climate- related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium and long term.
Describe the impact
of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy and financial planning.
Donaldson performed a climate-related risk and opportunity assessment to identify the priority risks and opportunities to which Donaldson is exposed. With the help of a third-party consultant, Donaldson began with the TCFD universe of physical and transition risks and opportunities and supplemented with insights drawn from peer disclosures, industry research and internal stakeholder interviews. These risks and opportunities were then prioritized based on potential impact, likelihood and stakeholder relevance. Three risks and three opportunities were identified for a further qualitative and quantitative scenario analysis.
Each of the prioritized risks and opportunities was assessed against three of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC's) Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) and considered over a short (until 2025), medium (2026-2030) and long (2030 to 2050) time horizon. The SSPs considered were an Aggressive Climate Action Scenario (SSP1-2.6), Moderate Climate Action Scenario (SSP2-4.5) and Insufficient Climate Action Scenario (SSP5-8.5). These scenarios and time horizons are described in Strategy section C.
Risk 1
Transition to Alternative Powertrain Technologies May Cause Decreased Demand for Diesel Engine Filtration Products
Risk type: Market
Description: As the world transitions to a low-carbon economy, equipment using conventional carbon-intensive fuels will likely be replaced with alternatives. The shift to alternative powertrain technologies may reduce demand for Donaldson's diesel engine products, such as engine air or liquid filtration products, provided by our Mobile Solutions segment.
Transition to alternative powertrain technologies in the agricultural, construction and mining machinery, commercial vehicle, and aerospace and defense industries, that our Mobile Solutions products support, will likely follow a longer transition pathway when compared to the passenger vehicle market. In the Aggressive and Moderate Climate Action Scenarios, we expect this demand shift from diesel to alternative powertrains to occur in the medium and long term. In the Insufficient Climate Action Scenario, we expect a more modest transition to alternative powertrain technologies, emerging more in the long term.
STRATEGY
Describe the climate- related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium and long term.
Describe the impact
of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy and financial planning.
Impact
Time horizon: Medium to long term
Magnitude of potential impact: High
Primary potential financial impact: Decreased revenues due to reduced demand for diesel engine products
Approach
Donaldson continues to invest in research and development to continue identifying technologies, products, and solutions for emerging market segments, such as filtration products for alternative powertrain technologies, to ensure we can maintain or increase our market share in a lower carbon economy. Alternatives, such as hydrogen fuel cells and electric batteries, represent versatile power solutions as the world moves to reduce its reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources. Donaldson has decades of advanced engineering expertise and proven solutions related to hydrogen fuel cells and electric vehicle batteries that support the efficiency and reliability of zero-emissions vehicles. Our innovative cathode air intake filtration technologies promote system longevity by protecting fuel
cell components from harsh contaminants, including dust, water and chemicals. Donaldson's expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) membranes are integral to fuel cell proton exchange membranes and help generate electricity by supporting efficient ion transfer within fuel cell electrode assemblies. Our fuel cell and battery vent technologies support the drive to zero emissions mobility by helping protect highly sensitive fuel cell and electric vehicle battery packs.
Beyond our alternative power solutions, Donaldson is continuing to advance into the life sciences industry. These investments hold advantage and help diversify our product offering. Our investments in life sciences will allow us to provide more comprehensive solutions to food and beverage customers and expand our access to biopharma and other key life sciences markets. With a strong pipeline of opportunities for both focused organic growth and acquisitions, we have confidence we can deliver on our strategic priorities while creating value for our stakeholders as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy.
STRATEGY
Describe the climate- related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium and long term.
Describe the impact
of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy and financial planning.
Risk 2:
Carbon Pricing Mechanisms
Risk type: Policy and Legal
Description: As more countries consider implementing regulations around the cost of carbon, Donaldson faces risks related to increased operational costs, which may differ across jurisdictions in which we operate. We view these potential regulations as an industry challenge rather than a specific risk to Donaldson. Raw materials and goods such as iron, steel, aluminum, electricity, natural gas and hydrogen could be subject to additional taxes. These directives also may increase the price of goods Donaldson procures or manufactures.
In the Aggressive Climate Action Scenario, we expect these types of carbon pricing mechanisms to increase globally, leading to a quicker reduction in the use of carbon-intensive fuels. Under the Insufficient Climate Action Scenario, we expect little to no increase in carbon prices in the short and medium term, with large spikes in the price of carbon in the long term.
Impact
Time horizon: Medium to long term
Magnitude of potential impact: Low to medium
Primary potential financial impact: Increased capital, raw material and operational costs to comply with carbon pricing mechanisms or the need to modify operations and product specifications to decrease the impact of carbon pricing mechanisms
Approach
Donaldson is committed to helping mitigate climate change. We are targeting an absolute reduction of our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by the end of fiscal year 2030 from a fiscal year 2021 baseline. This ambition, along with the execution roadmap, is science-based and aligns with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 1.5°C global warming scenario. By working toward our 2030 Ambition, we belive we can continue mitigating the risk associated with carbon pricing mechanisms. Our GHG reduction ambition and roadmap include executing operational energy efficiency projects to reduce our energy demand and a mix of renewable energy procurement strategies.
