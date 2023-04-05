Donaldson : 2022 TCFD report

The Donaldson Company Board of Directors has oversight of sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), including climate-related risks and opportunities. Sustainability, ESG and climate-related risks and opportunities inform our strategy and enterprise risk management.

The Corporate Governance Committee has oversight of sustainability and ESG, including climate-related risks and opportunities.

climate-related risks and opportunities. The Audit Committee has oversight over legal, regulatory and compliance including disclosure considerations and requirements related to ESG, including climate related risks.

Donaldson's Executive Leadership Team has oversight and accountability over the day-to-day management of company risks, including climate-related risks, and how these risks inform overall business strategy. The Sustainability Steering Committee and the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Committee provide oversight on the management of the company's climate-related risks.

The Sustainability Steering Committee is responsible for guiding sustainability and ESG commitments, investments, efforts and progress. The steering committee, comprised of members of the executive leadership team, meets periodically and governs sustainability strategy and execution. Oversight at this level ensures that sustainability initiatives are aligned and integrated into the overall company strategy and practices.

The Sustainability Leadership Team is comprised of a group of global, cross- functional leaders from the environmental, health and safety (EHS), finance, human resources, operations, procurement and sustainability functions. The leadership team is responsible for the development and execution of the sustainability strategy, and its members are responsible for developing, executing and advancing the company's sustainability aspirations, ambitions, actions and achievements. The progress of this work is reported to the steering committee on a periodic basis. Some leadership team members take on the role of Ambition Champion for a strategic sustainability ambition or goal. The Ambition Champions help lead, collaborate, align resources and report progress to the steering committee and leadership team.

The Sustainability and ESG Team is the centralized function responsible for influencing, coordinating and driving sustainability progress. A core function of this group is collecting and organizing ESG data for reporting. The Director of ESG and Sustainability and Senior Director of ERM lead the review of climate-related responsibilities, with oversight from the Sustainability Steering Committee.