Communiqué officiel de DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share and authorized a new share repurchase program.

The dividend is payable December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2023 will mark the 28th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 68 years.

Additionally, Donaldson’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 12 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 10 percent of its outstanding shares. The new repurchase authorization replaces the existing authority that was approved in May 2019. To date, the Company has repurchased approximately 11 million shares under the prior authorization of 13 million shares.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117203730/en/