  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Donaldson Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/27/2022 | 02:26pm EST
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2022. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2021 marked the 26th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 66 years.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 158 M - -
Net income 2022 336 M - -
Net Debt 2022 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 6 807 M 6 807 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 55,10 $
Average target price 66,20 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-6.41%6 807
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-18.93%4 575
GVS S.P.A.-9.91%1 877
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-5.92%1 372
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.66%933
ORGANO CORPORATION-1.73%855