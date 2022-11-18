Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 23.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable December 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2022. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2022 marks the 27th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 67 years.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

