  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Donaldson Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
59.77 USD   -0.34%
03:41pDonaldson Co. Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.23 a Share, Payable Dec. 20 to Shareholders as of Dec. 5
MT
03:36pDonaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
11/15Solaris Biotech and Wildtype Announce Agreement for Large-scale Bioreactors for Cultivated Seafood Production
BU
Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/18/2022 | 03:36pm EST
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 23.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable December 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2022. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2022 marks the 27th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 67 years.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 445 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net Debt 2023 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 7 344 M 7 344 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 59,97 $
Average target price 57,40 $
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.1.20%7 344
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-6.07%5 349
ORGANO CORPORATION32.07%932
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.98%768
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.78.97%382
TRISTEL PLC-28.02%182