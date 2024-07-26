Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 27.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable August 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2024. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2023 marked the 28th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 68 years.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726711588/en/