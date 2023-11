Donaldson Company, Inc. provides technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a range of industries and advanced markets. The Company operates in three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Products, and Life Sciences. The Mobile Solutions segment consists of the Off-Road, On-Road and Aftermarket business units. Its products include replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications as well as exhaust and emissions. The Industrial Solutions segment consists of the Industrial Filtration Solutions (IFS) and Aerospace and Defense business units. The products under IFS business units include dust, fume and mist collectors and air filtration systems for gas turbines. The Life Sciences segment consists of micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage and industrial processes, bioprocessing equipment. The Company also offers biomanufacturing solutions for cell and gene therapy research, development, and commercial manufacturing.