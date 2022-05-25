Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Donaldson Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 03:44:26 pm EDT
50.78 USD   +2.11%
03:09pDonaldson Company Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/05Donaldson to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/22Donaldson Company Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donaldson Company Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/25/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 23.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.5% from the prior quarterly dividend of 22.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2021 marked the 26th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 66 years.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 240 M - -
Net income 2022 339 M - -
Net Debt 2022 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 6 145 M 6 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,73 $
Average target price 62,20 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-15.79%6 145
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-24.66%4 272
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.17.17%1 623
GVS S.P.A.-28.44%1 414
ORGANO CORPORATION18.73%930
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.41%646