  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Donaldson Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:00:32 pm EDT
51.88 USD   -1.61%
03/30DONALDSON CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30Donaldson Company, Inc. Appoints Andrew J. Cebulla as Global Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer
CI
03/25Rockhaven Resources Appoints Daniel Martino as Chief Financial Officer
MT
News 
Summary

Donaldson Company Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report

04/22/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has published its fiscal year 2021 Sustainability Report. The report details the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, engaging and empowering its people, and maintaining strong corporate governance.

“We are committed to supporting environmental stewardship and sustainable operations, creating a safe and welcoming workplace for employees, and leveraging our robust corporate governance to serve all stakeholders,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to build out the infrastructure necessary to pursue and advance our environmental, social and governance commitments.”

Highlights from the FY21 sustainability report include:

Product Sustainability: Donaldson began a project to integrate environmental sustainability into product development processes, including an assessment tool that evaluates environmental impacts associated with each stage of a product’s lifecycle.

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions: The company made notable progress on its near-term GHG emissions intensity goal. In FY21, Donaldson’s Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity (mtCO2e/hours worked) declined by 11% compared to FY19 (base year).

Safety: The company expanded its environmental, health and safety (EHS) team to more than 70 full- and part-time EHS leaders globally.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): Donaldson hired an experienced leader for a newly created Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion role, continuing its investment in its DEI infrastructure.

Community Impact: The Donaldson Foundation donated $1.2 million to benefit communities through educational initiatives, and employee-driven philanthropic efforts continued.

Sustainability Assessment: Achieved Bronze status for sustainability management from EcoVadis, a respected sustainability ratings provider.

Suppliers: A Supplier Code of Conduct and Sustainability Policy was updated to include sustainability expectations, including solid waste, air quality, water management, GHG emissions and pollution.

Access the Donaldson FY2021 Sustainability Report at www.Donaldson.com.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
