    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
11/29/2022 12:22 pm EST
59.51 USD   -0.42%
Donaldson Company to Present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference

11/29/2022 | 12:10pm EST
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, beginning at 10:15 a.m. EST.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 445 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net Debt 2023 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 7 318 M 7 318 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 80,5%
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
