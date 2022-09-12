Advanced search
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07 2022-09-12 am EDT
53.09 USD   +0.56%
10:33aDonaldson Company to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
09/02INSIDER SELL : Donaldson
MT
09/01Jefferies Lowers Price Target for Donaldson Company to $55 From $59, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Donaldson Company to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

09/12/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 15, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PST.

WEBCAST:

 

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

 

REPLAY:

 

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 295 M - -
Net income 2022 337 M - -
Net Debt 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 6 486 M 6 486 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 80,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,79 $
Average target price 57,40 $
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-10.92%6 486
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-21.26%4 472
GVS S.P.A.-27.44%1 342
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.03%826
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.57.30%338
TRISTEL PLC-29.45%178