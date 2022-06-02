Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Donaldson Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
50.99 USD   -2.47%
08:21aDonaldson Company to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Donaldson Company, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 01, 2022
CI
06/01Donaldson Lifts Fiscal 2022 Sales Guidance But Narrows Profit Range as Third-Quarter Earnings Miss Analysts' Expectations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donaldson Company to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/02/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Scott Robinson, senior vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7, beginning at 8:35 a.m. EDT.

WEBCAST:

 

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

 

REPLAY:

 

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
08:21aDonaldson Company to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Donaldson Company, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 01, 2022
CI
06/01Donaldson Lifts Fiscal 2022 Sales Guidance But Narrows Profit Range as Third-Quarter Ea..
MT
06/01Equities Edge Higher in Pre-Bell Trading With Futures Mostly Up; Asia, Europe Mixed
MT
06/01Donaldson Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Adjusted EPS, Sales; Narrows 2022 Profit Outlook, Lift..
MT
06/01DONALDSON : Reports Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
06/01DONALDSON : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/01Donaldson Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
06/01Donaldson Company Reports Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
06/01Earnings Flash (DCI) DONALDSON COMPANY Posts Q3 Revenue $853.2M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 295 M - -
Net income 2022 338 M - -
Net Debt 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 6 300 M 6 300 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 50,99 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-11.78%6 300
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-24.17%4 299
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.39.21%1 919
GVS S.P.A.-24.64%1 478
ORGANO CORPORATION14.80%875
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.52%686