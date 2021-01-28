Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Donaldson Company, Inc.    DCI

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donaldson : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/28/2021 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
01:46pDONALDSON : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01/22DONALDSON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Donaldson's Price Target to $73 From $68, Rei..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donaldson Company to Outperform F..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Donaldson Company PT to $68 From $64, Maintai..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Makes Strategic Investment With Key Appointment to Accelerate Growth..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Donaldson Company Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing ..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Donaldson Company Acquires Stock Via Conversion of O..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2020Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout
RE
2020Morgan Stanley Adjusts Donaldson's Price Target to $64 From $60, Keeps Overwe..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 648 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net Debt 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 7 533 M 7 533 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,20 $
Last Close Price 59,67 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.8.38%7 533
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.1.78%3 255
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-3.94%1 407
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-7.27%809
TRISTEL PLC17.65%396
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.7.33%250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ