Donaldson : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years and was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

About Donaldson Company

