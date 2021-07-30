Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Donaldson Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donaldson : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/30/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years and was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
02:40pDONALDSON : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/21Northern Ireland's DUP says UK paper on protocol a 'significant step'
RE
07/15INSIDER TRENDS : Donaldson Company Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security ..
MT
07/13DONALDSON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Donaldson to $79 From $75, Ma..
MT
06/25DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.(NYSE : DCI) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/22EUROPE : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
RE
06/22European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
RE
06/21Jeffrey donaldson confirms candidacy for leader of northern ireland's democra..
RE
06/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Donaldson Company Acquires Stock Via Conversion of O..
MT
06/14DONALDSON : Donates Additional $100,000 to Global Coronavirus Response
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 853 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 8 275 M 8 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,89 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John P. Wiehoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.16.09%8 275
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.23.31%3 989
GVS S.P.A.-15.74%2 673
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-4.95%1 384
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-20.74%719
ORGANO CORPORATION2.28%642