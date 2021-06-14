Log in
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

Donaldson : Donates Additional $100,000 to Global Coronavirus Response

06/14/2021
Donaldson Company, Inc. has made another $100,000 donation to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, awarding a total of $200,000 to the global organization. The donation will aid Direct Relief COVID-19 response efforts and help provide vital equipment and resources to medical facilities caring for the world’s most vulnerable people.

This year’s donation and the initial $100,000 donation made in 2020, were made by the Donaldson Foundation, the primary vehicle for Donaldson Company’s charitable giving efforts. Donaldson Foundation President Allie Boyat said, “We are very concerned about the devastating pandemic crisis in countries like India and Brazil. Direct Relief has a distribution infrastructure in place, enabling it to aid health facilities across the globe. We are grateful for their commitment and partnership.”

According to the Direct Relief website, the organization’s COVID-19 response includes $1.7 billion in medical aid, $77.7 million in cash funding dispersed, and 56 U.S. states and territories and 105 countries supported. For more information about Direct Relief and its pandemic response efforts, visit https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/.

To learn more about the Donaldson Foundation, visit https://www.donaldson.com/en-us/about-us/who-we-are/donaldson-foundation/.

About Donaldson Company
Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse and skilled employee team at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 853 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 7 772 M 7 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 82,5%
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,20 $
Last Close Price 61,89 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.10.76%7 772
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.19.24%3 857
GVS S.P.A.-13.44%2 794
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-2.03%1 454
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-10.44%828
ORGANO CORPORATION1.79%652