Donaldson : Introduces Ultrapac™ Smart Dryer for Compressed Air Process Filtration Applications

Dryer reduces compressed air moisture and helps extend the life of equipment and filters, lowering plant maintenance costs

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, today introduced the Ultrapac™ Smart dryer, a solution that removes condensate and dries compressed air streams in manufacturing facilities using three stages of separation: filtering, drying and purifying. Highly purified compressed air is critical for food and beverage process applications, like beer, bottled water, milk, wine and yogurt.

“In recent years, Donaldson has made important technological advances in process filtration, including the introduction of our highly successful LifeTec™ liquid filters,” said Colter Marcks, Donaldson’s Global Engineering Manager for Process Filtration. “Our latest innovation — the Ultrapac Smart dryer — provides clean, dry compressed air at critical points of use in industrial production facilities. This, in turn, extends the life of plant equipment, supports product and process integrity, and helps provide a safe and productive work environment.”

The Ultrapac Smart dryer design accommodates unique location and spatial conditions, enabling configurations that fit among large equipment, conveyor lines and other machines. With three versions — Superplus, Plus and Standard— and a modular design, the dryer can be installed vertically, horizontally or on a wall.

As a compact, stand-alone, plug-and-work solution, all of the Ultrapac Smart dryer’s components, including the filter elements and the desiccant cartridge, are easy to access and replace. For improved efficiency, the dryer uses a depth filter and Donaldson’s UltraPleat™ filtration technology to optimally separate liquid particles, improve the adsorption capacity of water vapor, decrease pressure loss and save compressed air energy. Additionally, the desiccant cartridge uses a spring-loaded design to help improve adsorption efficiency in the dryer, and the benefits are realized even when the dryer is installed horizontally.

Once installed, the Superplus dryer’s touchscreen display enables plant management teams to interact with the dryer and proactively monitor performance levels, including pressure dew point levels, adsorption status and other real-time data. Teams will also appreciate the reduced noise level; utilizing Donaldson’s UltraSilencer technology, the UltraPac Smart dryer noise emissions are in the 60 dB range, similar to the volume of a normal conversation and quieter than comparable adsorption dryers.

“Proactively monitoring dryer performance is critical to ensure your compressed air is being filtered and dried properly. The costs associated with wet and dirty air can add up quickly due to more frequent filter changes and other unexpected maintenance needs,” said Marcks.

When it comes to smart integration, the dryer’s remote on/off signal can be linked to a plant’s central control unit or machine controller. It can also connect to the compressor load signal so that it is only on when the compressor is running. Finally, the dryer’s input and output modules give plant management teams flexibility for future integrations.

The UltraPac Smart dryer helps achieve compressed air quality suitable for industrial applications in accordance with ISO 8573-1:2010, ISO 7183 and ISO 3744.

Learn more about Donaldson’s compressed air and process filtration solutions at Donaldson Compressed Air & Process. For more information, contact processfilters@donaldson.com or 800-543-3634.

About Donaldson Process Filtration Division

The Process Filtration division of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration solutions for sterile air, gas, liquids and steam used in the food and beverage, aseptic packaging, inks, paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals and other processing industries. Donaldson is committed to helping its customers protect their operation and reputation with an extensive product portfolio, advanced filtration technology and unrivaled customer support. For more information, visit DonaldsonProcessFilters.com.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005765/en/