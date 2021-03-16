Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Donaldson Company, Inc.    DCI

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donaldson : Introduces Ultrapac™ Smart Dryer for Compressed Air Process Filtration Applications

03/16/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dryer reduces compressed air moisture and helps extend the life of equipment and filters, lowering plant maintenance costs

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, today introduced the Ultrapac™ Smart dryer, a solution that removes condensate and dries compressed air streams in manufacturing facilities using three stages of separation: filtering, drying and purifying. Highly purified compressed air is critical for food and beverage process applications, like beer, bottled water, milk, wine and yogurt.

“In recent years, Donaldson has made important technological advances in process filtration, including the introduction of our highly successful LifeTec™ liquid filters,” said Colter Marcks, Donaldson’s Global Engineering Manager for Process Filtration. “Our latest innovation — the Ultrapac Smart dryer — provides clean, dry compressed air at critical points of use in industrial production facilities. This, in turn, extends the life of plant equipment, supports product and process integrity, and helps provide a safe and productive work environment.”

The Ultrapac Smart dryer design accommodates unique location and spatial conditions, enabling configurations that fit among large equipment, conveyor lines and other machines. With three versions — Superplus, Plus and Standard— and a modular design, the dryer can be installed vertically, horizontally or on a wall.

As a compact, stand-alone, plug-and-work solution, all of the Ultrapac Smart dryer’s components, including the filter elements and the desiccant cartridge, are easy to access and replace. For improved efficiency, the dryer uses a depth filter and Donaldson’s UltraPleat™ filtration technology to optimally separate liquid particles, improve the adsorption capacity of water vapor, decrease pressure loss and save compressed air energy. Additionally, the desiccant cartridge uses a spring-loaded design to help improve adsorption efficiency in the dryer, and the benefits are realized even when the dryer is installed horizontally.

Once installed, the Superplus dryer’s touchscreen display enables plant management teams to interact with the dryer and proactively monitor performance levels, including pressure dew point levels, adsorption status and other real-time data. Teams will also appreciate the reduced noise level; utilizing Donaldson’s UltraSilencer technology, the UltraPac Smart dryer noise emissions are in the 60 dB range, similar to the volume of a normal conversation and quieter than comparable adsorption dryers.

“Proactively monitoring dryer performance is critical to ensure your compressed air is being filtered and dried properly. The costs associated with wet and dirty air can add up quickly due to more frequent filter changes and other unexpected maintenance needs,” said Marcks.

When it comes to smart integration, the dryer’s remote on/off signal can be linked to a plant’s central control unit or machine controller. It can also connect to the compressor load signal so that it is only on when the compressor is running. Finally, the dryer’s input and output modules give plant management teams flexibility for future integrations.

The UltraPac Smart dryer helps achieve compressed air quality suitable for industrial applications in accordance with ISO 8573-1:2010, ISO 7183 and ISO 3744.

Learn more about Donaldson’s compressed air and process filtration solutions at Donaldson Compressed Air & Process. For more information, contact processfilters@donaldson.com or 800-543-3634.

About Donaldson Process Filtration Division

The Process Filtration division of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration solutions for sterile air, gas, liquids and steam used in the food and beverage, aseptic packaging, inks, paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals and other processing industries. Donaldson is committed to helping its customers protect their operation and reputation with an extensive product portfolio, advanced filtration technology and unrivaled customer support. For more information, visit DonaldsonProcessFilters.com.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
11:03aDONALDSON  : Introduces Ultrapac™ Smart Dryer for Compressed Air Process F..
BU
03/10DONALDSON  : to Participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at EOG Resources Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with ..
MT
03/02DONALDSON  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/25DONALDSON  : Earnings, Revenue Increase in Fiscal Q2
MT
02/25DONALDSON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25DONALDSON  : Earnings Flash (DCI) DONALDSON COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $0.52
MT
02/25DONALDSON  : Earnings Flash (DCI) DONALDSON COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $679M
MT
02/25DONALDSON  : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Provides Full Year 2021 Gu..
BU
02/25DONALDSON CO INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 755 M - -
Net income 2021 272 M - -
Net Debt 2021 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 7 779 M 7 779 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 63,20 $
Last Close Price 61,68 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.10.38%7 779
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-0.56%3 210
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.8.00%1 577
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD7.13%975
TRISTEL PLC15.75%398
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.28.88%317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ