Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Donaldson Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
54.54 USD   +2.58%
04:39pDonaldson's new iCue™ Monitor Service Can Improve Dust Collector Uptime
BU
10/19Donaldson : Advancing filtration for a cleaner world
PU
10/19Donaldson : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donaldson's new iCue™ Monitor Service Can Improve Dust Collector Uptime

10/24/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dedicated product specialists remotely monitor customer dust collectors

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has expanded its iCue™ Connected Filtration Service to offer remote monitoring of customers’ iCue service accounts by Donaldson Product Specialists, accelerating dust collector response and service.

Currently, Donaldson’s subscription-based iCue Connected Filtration Service provides dust collector operational insights to customers via a web-based dashboard. This information can help reduce unplanned downtime, support efficient maintenance and operations, and automatically capture compliance and sustainability data.

With the new iCue Monitor Service, customers can now choose to have their iCue account monitored by a team of Donaldson specialists. If a facility’s dust collector generates an alert, the team reviews it, along with other captured data and collector history to determine next steps. This could be anything from recommending future maintenance, facilitating a service call for an onsite technician, to contacting customers about urgent situations requiring immediate resolution.

“The iCue Monitor Service combines leading edge connect technology, proactive customer service, and 100-plus years of dust collector experience,” said Wade Wessels, global director of Connected Solutions for Donaldson. “With Donaldson product specialists monitoring customer dust collectors, response times are accelerated, downtime is reduced and customers can attend to the rest of their facility's needs.”

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
04:39pDonaldson's new iCue™ Monitor Service Can Improve Dust Collector Uptime
BU
10/19Donaldson : Advancing filtration for a cleaner world
PU
10/19Donaldson : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
10/14Insider Sell: Donaldson Co
MT
10/08N. Ireland's unionist DUP sceptical as post-Brexit talks resume
RE
10/04Donaldson Co Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Donaldson Company, Inc. Announces Resignation of Jeffrey E. Spethmann as Senior Vice Pr..
CI
10/04Donaldson Company Announces New Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Position for Futu..
BU
10/03Insider Sell: Donaldson Co
MT
09/23Donaldson : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 446 M - -
Net income 2023 367 M - -
Net Debt 2023 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 6 511 M 6 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 53,17 $
Average target price 57,40 $
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-10.28%6 511
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-25.35%4 240
GVS S.P.A.-47.96%940
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.36%797
ORGANO CORPORATION-2.47%652
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.68.54%362