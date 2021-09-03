Log in
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
Donaldson : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

09/03/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at Morgan Stanley’s Virtual 9th annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 14. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing, and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 853 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 8 065 M 8 065 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John P. Wiehoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.20.35%8 065
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.45.26%4 712
GVS S.P.A.9.70%3 473
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.4.17%1 542
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-11.76%787
ORGANO CORPORATION7.50%672