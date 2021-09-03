Donaldson : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at Morgan Stanley’s Virtual 9th annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 14. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option. REPLAY: The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing, and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005446/en/