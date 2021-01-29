Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Donaldson Company, Inc.    DCI

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donaldson : to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

01/29/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, is planning to webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
11:10aDONALDSON : to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/28DONALDSON : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01/22DONALDSON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Donaldson's Price Target to $73 From $68, Rei..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donaldson Company to Outperform F..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Donaldson Company PT to $68 From $64, Maintai..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Makes Strategic Investment With Key Appointment to Accelerate Growth..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Donaldson Company Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing ..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Donaldson Company Acquires Stock Via Conversion of O..
MT
2020DONALDSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2020Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 648 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net Debt 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 7 596 M 7 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,20 $
Last Close Price 60,17 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.6.78%7 596
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.3.41%3 308
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-3.49%1 421
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-12.29%805
TRISTEL PLC12.14%378
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.1.58%249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ