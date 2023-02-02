Advanced search
    DCI   US2576511099

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-01 pm EST
63.18 USD   +1.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donaldson to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

02/02/2023 | 08:10am EST
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, will webcast its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CT.

WEBCAST:

 

To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

 

REPLAY:

 

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 434 M - -
Net income 2023 365 M - -
Net Debt 2023 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 7 688 M 7 688 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 63,18 $
Average target price 62,60 $
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
Managers and Directors
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Tammylynne Jonas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Willard D. Oberton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.7.32%7 688
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.23.81%5 991
ORGANO CORPORATION7.84%1 118
GVS S.P.A.23.46%953
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.78%714
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.21.58%487