    DGICA   US2577012014

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-07-22 pm EDT
16.16 USD   -1.61%
Donegal : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

07/22/2022 | 11:34am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2022

Donegal Group Inc
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
0-15341
23-2424711
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission file number)
(I.R.S. employer identification no.)

1195 River Road, Marietta, Pennsylvania
17547
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 717-426-1931

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class
Trading Symbols
Name of Exchange on Which Registered
Class A Common Stock, $.01 par value
DGICA
The NASDAQ Global Select Market
Class B Common Stock, $.01 par value
DGICB
The NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03.
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 21, 2022, our board of directors amended section 1.1 of our by-laws to clarify requirements with respect to our registered office in the State of Delaware and adopted article 14 of our by-laws containing provisions with respect to remote meetings of our stockholders, board of directors and committees.

Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 3.2
Second Amended and Restated By-Laws as adopted on July 21, 2022.

Exhibit 104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within XBRL document)

2
SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DONEGAL GROUP INC.
By:
/s/ Jeffrey D. Miller
Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer
Date: July 22, 2022


3

Disclaimer

Donegal Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
