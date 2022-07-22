Donegal : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 5.03 . Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year .





On July 21, 2022, our board of directors amended section 1.1 of our by-laws to clarify requirements with respect to our registered office in the State of Delaware and adopted article 14 of our by-laws containing provisions with respect to remote meetings of our stockholders, board of directors and committees.





Item 9.01 . Financial Statements and Exhibits .





Exhibit 3.2 Second Amended and Restated By-Laws as adopted on July 21, 2022.

Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within XBRL document)





