Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Donegal Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGICA   US2577012014

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51 2022-07-21 pm EDT
16.39 USD   +1.05%
03:03pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
03:00pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donegal : Announces Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share of the Company's Class A common stock and $0.1475 per share of the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2022.

About Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer commercial and personal property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to its agents and customers.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail: kdaly@equityny.com

Disclaimer

Donegal Group Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 19:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DONEGAL GROUP INC.
03:03pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
03:00pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06/29Donegal Insurance Group Taps David Sponic to Lead Personal Lines Division
GL
06/29Donegal Insurance Group Taps David Sponic to Lead Personal Lines Division
GL
06/28DONEGAL : Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06/28DONEGAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28Donegal Group Inc. Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
06/14INSIDER SELL : Donegal Group
MT
06/09INSIDER SELL : Donegal Group
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 849 M - -
Net income 2022 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 507 M 507 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Donegal Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,22 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Burke Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjay Pandey Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Vincent Anthony Viozzi Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sewell Trezevant Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONEGAL GROUP INC.12.53%507
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.00%40 814
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.76%38 764
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.23%37 681
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.23%33 641
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.92%24 922