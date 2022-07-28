Donegal : Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results - Form 8-K
Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results
MARIETTA, Pa., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022.
Significant Items for Second Quarter of 2022 (all comparisons to second quarter of 2021):
Net loss of $8.2 million, or 26 cents per Class A share, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or 53 cents per diluted Class A share
Net premiums earned increased 6.0% to $204.1 million
Net premiums written1 increased 4.2% to $218.4 million
Combined ratio of 105.0%, compared to 96.1%
Net loss included after-tax net investment losses of $6.6 million, or 21 cents per Class A share, compared to after-tax net investment gains of $3.4 million, or 11 cents per diluted Class A share
Book value per share of $15.87 at June 30, 2022
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income Statement Data
Net premiums earned
$
204,128
$
192,489
6.0
%
$
403,377
$
379,740
6.2
%
Investment income, net
8,204
7,652
7.2
16,063
15,163
5.9
Net investment (losses) gains
(8,377
)
4,241
NM2
(8,453
)
6,710
NM
Total revenues
204,311
205,146
-0.4
411,938
403,116
2.2
Net (loss) income
(8,208
)
16,164
NM
4,937
26,694
-81.5
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income1
(1,590
)
12,814
NM
11,615
21,393
-45.7
Annualized (loss) return on average equity
-6.3
%
12.0
%
NM
1.9
%
10.0
%
-8.1
pts
Per Share Data
Net (loss) income - Class A (diluted)
$
(0.26
)
$
0.53
NM
$
0.16
$
0.88
-81.8
%
Net (loss) income - Class B
(0.24
)
0.48
NM
0.14
0.80
-82.5
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Class A (diluted)
(0.05
)
0.42
NM
0.37
0.71
-47.9
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Class B
(0.05
)
0.38
NM
0.34
0.64
-46.9
Book value
15.87
17.64
-10.0
%
15.87
17.64
-10.0
1The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release defines data that the Company prepares on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and reconciles such data to GAAP measures.
2Not meaningful.
Management Commentary
Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter of 2022 results reflected a number of factors, including after-tax investment losses of $6.6 million related to the market-driven decline in the value of our equity investment holdings as well as elevated weather-related and large fire losses during the quarter. The above-average weather-related losses for the second quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from multiple localized wind and hail events, with only one event generating claims that exceeded our insurance subsidiaries' reinsurance retention amount. While claim frequency levels generally remained consistent with historical trends, inflationary pressures contributed to higher loss costs in our homeowners, commercial multi-peril and automobile lines of business. We expect the premium rate increases we have implemented to date, and plan to implement during the remainder of 2022 and 2023 will lead to improved results as those increases are earned over the terms of the underlying policies. In spite of the elevated loss activity in the second quarter, our underwriting results for the first half of 2022 largely met our expectations. We are making excellent progress on our ongoing strategic and business transformation initiatives. Maintaining a long-term view, we believe that we are well-positioned to enhance our profitability and achieve our operational and financial objectives over time."
Insurance Operations
Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), three New England states (Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont), six Southern states (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and four Southwestern states (Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
Net Premiums Earned
Commercial lines
$
126,854
$
115,300
10.0
%
$
251,183
$
224,525
11.9
%
Personal lines
77,274
77,189
0.1
152,194
155,215
-1.9
Total net premiums earned
$
204,128
$
192,489
6.0
%
$
403,377
$
379,740
6.2
%
Net Premiums Written
Commercial lines:
Automobile
$
43,588
$
42,574
2.4
%
$
92,216
$
89,813
2.7
%
Workers' compensation
29,343
28,567
2.7
62,240
63,508
-2.0
Commercial multi-peril
51,117
47,912
6.7
105,314
99,715
5.6
Other
10,496
9,970
5.3
21,607
20,421
5.8
Total commercial lines
134,544
129,023
4.3
281,377
273,457
2.9
Personal lines:
Automobile
44,988
44,296
1.6
87,228
87,303
-0.1
Homeowners
32,785
30,369
8.0
56,300
53,057
6.1
Other
6,129
5,917
3.6
11,983
11,650
2.9
Total personal lines
83,902
80,582
4.1
155,511
152,010
2.3
Total net premiums written
$
218,446
$
209,605
4.2
%
$
436,888
$
425,467
2.7
%
Net Premiums Written
The 4.2% increase in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, as shown in the table above, represents 4.3% growth in commercial lines net premiums written and 4.1% growth in personal lines net premiums written. The $8.8 million increase in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 included:
Commercial Lines: $5.5 million increase that we attribute primarily to modest new business writings, strong premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers' compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in regions we have targeted for profit improvement.
Personal Lines: $3.3 million increase that we attribute to premium rate increases our insurance subsidiaries have implemented over the past four quarters, strong policy retention and modest new business writings in certain states where we have introduced an updated suite of products.
Underwriting Performance
We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)
Loss ratio (non-weather)
59.8
%
53.1
%
57.5
%
56.5
%
Loss ratio (weather-related)
9.6
6.1
6.8
4.9
Expense ratio
35.0
36.0
35.4
35.1
Dividend ratio
0.6
0.9
0.7
0.8
Combined ratio
105.0
%
96.1
%
100.4
%
97.3
%
Statutory Combined Ratios
Commercial lines:
Automobile
100.1
%
105.5
%
94.7
%
103.9
%
Workers' compensation
78.7
84.0
87.8
89.3
Commercial multi-peril
119.5
94.5
109.8
100.8
Other
87.1
77.2
79.9
68.8
Total commercial lines
101.6
94.3
97.6
96.6
Personal lines:
Automobile
104.0
91.1
98.9
92.2
Homeowners
123.5
110.1
115.9
102.4
Other
51.3
74.5
47.6
75.7
Total personal lines
107.5
96.9
101.2
94.7
Total lines
103.8
%
95.4
%
99.0
%
95.9
%
Loss Ratio
For the second quarter of 2022, the loss ratio increased to 69.4%, compared to 59.2% for the second quarter of 2021. Weather-related losses were $19.6 million, or 9.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $11.7 million, or 6.1 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2021. Weather-related loss activity for the second quarter of 2022 was higher than our previous five-year average of $17.1 million for second-quarter weather-related losses.
Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the second quarter of 2022 were $13.4 million, or 6.6 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount exceeded the large fire losses of $11.7 million, or 6.1 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2021. We experienced a $1.5 million increase in commercial property fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.
Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $7.9 million decreased the loss ratio for the second quarter of 2022 by 3.9 percentage points, compared to $13.4 million that decreased the loss ratio for the second quarter of 2021 by 6.9 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily relating to reserves for accident years 2021 and 2020 in the commercial automobile, personal automobile and workers' compensation lines of business.
Expense Ratio
The expense ratio was 35.0% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 36.0% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the expense ratio reflected lower underwriting-based incentive costs for our agents and employees for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year quarter.
Investment Operations
Donegal Group's investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 92.9% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at June 30, 2022.
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Amount
%
Amount
%
(dollars in thousands)
Fixed maturities, at carrying value:
U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S. government corporations and agencies
$
134,746
10.4
%
$
121,453
9.5
%
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
448,206
34.5
428,814
33.6
Corporate securities
398,017
30.6
412,758
32.3
Mortgage-backed securities
226,412
17.4
237,709
18.6
Total fixed maturities
1,207,381
92.9
1,200,734
94.0
Equity securities, at fair value
45,261
3.5
63,420
5.0
Short-term investments, at cost
46,685
3.6
12,692
1.0
Total investments
$
1,299,327
100.0
%
$
1,276,846
100.0
%
Average investment yield
2.5
%
2.6
%
Average tax-equivalent investment yield
2.6
%
2.6
%
Average fixed-maturity duration (years)
6.1
4.7
Total investments at June 30, 2022 increased by $22.5 million compared to December 31, 2021, as new funds invested were largely offset by $41.5 million of unrealized losses within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio due to a substantial increase in market interest rates during the first half of 2022.
Net investment income of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 increased 7.2% compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net investment income reflected primarily an increase in average invested assets relative to the prior-year second quarter.
Net investment losses of $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 were primarily related to unrealized losses in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2022. Net investment gains of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2021.
Our book value per share was $15.87 at June 30, 2022, compared to $16.95 at December 31, 2021, with the decrease primarily related to after-tax unrealized losses within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during the first half of 2022 that reduced our book value by $1.02 per share.
Definitions of Non-GAAP FinancialMeasures
We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit ("SAP"). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.
Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Premiums
Earned to Net Premiums Written
Net premiums earned
$
204,128
$
192,489
6.0
%
$
403,377
$
379,740
6.2
%
Change in net unearned premiums
14,318
17,116
-16.3
33,511
45,727
-26.7
Net premiums written
$
218,446
$
209,605
4.2
%
$
436,888
$
425,467
2.7
%
The following table provides a reconciliation of net (loss) income to operating (loss) income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income
to Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income
Net (loss) income
$
(8,208
)
$
16,164
NM
$
4,937
$
26,694
-81.5
%
Investment losses (gains) (after tax)
6,618
(3,350
)
NM
6,678
(5,301
)
NM
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income
$
(1,590
)
$
12,814
NM
$
11,615
$
21,393
-45.7
%
Per Share Reconciliation of Net (loss) Income
to Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income
Net (loss) income - Class A (diluted)
$
(0.26
)
$
0.53
NM
$
0.16
$
0.88
-81.8
%
Investment losses (gains) (after tax)
0.21
(0.11
)
NM
0.21
(0.17
)
NM
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Class A
$
(0.05
)
$
0.42
NM
$
0.37
$
0.71
-47.9
%
Net (loss) income - Class B
$
(0.24
)
$
0.48
NM
$
0.14
$
0.80
-82.5
%
Investment losses (gains) (after tax)
0.19
(0.10
)
NM
0.20
(0.16
)
NM
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Class B
$
(0.05
)
$
0.38
NM
$
0.34
$
0.64
-46.9
%
The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:
the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;
the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and
the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers' compensation policies to premiums earned.
The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.
Dividend Information
On July 21, 2022, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.1475 per share for our Class B common stock, which is payable on August 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2022.
Pre-Recorded Webcast
About the Company
Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).
The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.
Safe Harbor
Financial Supplement
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net premiums earned
$
204,128
$
192,489
Investment income, net of expenses
8,204
7,652
Net investment (losses) gains
(8,377
)
4,241
Lease income
98
108
Installment payment fees
258
656
Total revenues
204,311
205,146
Net losses and loss expenses
141,608
113,957
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
35,172
33,103
Other underwriting expenses
36,235
36,230
Policyholder dividends
1,289
1,629
Interest
240
217
Other expenses, net
346
313
Total expenses
214,890
185,449
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense
(10,579
)
19,697
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,371
)
3,533
Net (loss) income
$
(8,208
)
$
16,164
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Class A - basic and diluted
$
(0.26
)
$
0.53
Class B - basic and diluted
$
(0.24
)
$
0.48
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Class A - basic
26,069,692
25,341,989
Class A - diluted
26,294,147
25,594,024
Class B - basic and diluted
5,576,775
5,576,775
Net premiums written
$
218,446
$
209,605
Book value per common share at end of period
$
15.87
$
17.64
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net premiums earned
$
403,377
$
379,740
Investment income, net of expenses
16,063
15,163
Net investment (losses) gains
(8,453
)
6,710
Lease income
203
216
Installment payment fees
748
1,287
Total revenues
411,938
403,116
Net losses and loss expenses
259,491
233,176
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
69,354
63,282
Other underwriting expenses
73,342
70,012
Policyholder dividends
2,937
2,924
Interest
393
530
Other expenses, net
774
744
Total expenses
406,291
370,668
Income before income tax expense
5,647
32,448
Income tax expense
710
5,754
Net income
$
4,937
$
26,694
Net income per common share:
Class A - basic
$
0.16
$
0.89
Class A - diluted
$
0.16
$
0.88
Class B - basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
0.80
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Class A - basic
25,928,952
25,056,610
Class A - diluted
26,052,149
25,246,791
Class B - basic and diluted
5,576,775
5,576,775
Net premiums written
$
436,888
$
425,467
Book value per common share at end of period
$
15.87
$
17.64
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed maturities:
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
$
700,335
$
668,105
Available for sale, at fair value
507,046
532,629
Equity securities, at fair value
45,261
63,420
Short-term investments, at cost
46,685
12,692
Total investments
1,299,327
1,276,846
Cash
21,811
57,709
Premiums receivable
190,324
168,863
Reinsurance receivable
445,151
455,411
Deferred policy acquisition costs
74,247
68,028
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
172,406
176,936
Receivable from Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association