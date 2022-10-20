Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Donegal Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGICA   US2577012014

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:09 2022-10-20 pm EDT
14.02 USD   -2.40%
02:02pDonegal Group Inc : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:00pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/20/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock and $0.1475 per share of the Company’s Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2022.

About Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer commercial and personal property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to its agents and customers.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail: kdaly@equityny.com


All news about DONEGAL GROUP INC.
02:02pDonegal Group Inc : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:00pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10/10King Charles offers condolences to Ireland after petrol station explosion
RE
10/08Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
RE
10/07Irish Police Says There Have Been Three Fatalities In An Explosion At A Service Station..
RE
10/07Irish police says there have been three fatalities in an explosi…
RE
10/07Explosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
RE
09/28Donegal Group Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28Donegal Group Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 842 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 468 M 468 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Donegal Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,36 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Burke Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjay Pandey Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Vincent Anthony Viozzi Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sewell Trezevant Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONEGAL GROUP INC.0.56%468
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.34%40 816
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-7.23%40 112
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.77%36 530
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.02%35 443
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.10%24 894