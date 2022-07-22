Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Donegal Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DGICA   US2577012014

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
16.15 USD   -1.64%
09:34aDONEGAL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3
PU
07/21DONEGAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
07/21DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Donegal : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3

07/22/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SPONIC DAVID WAYNE
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-07-21 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DONEGAL GROUP INC [DGICA]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1195 RIVER ROAD
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MARIETTA PA
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SPONIC DAVID WAYNE
1195 RIVER ROAD

MARIETTA, PA

Senior Vice President
Signatures
Jeffrey D. Miller, by power of attorney 2022-07-22
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Donegal Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 849 M - -
Net income 2022 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Donegal Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,42 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Burke Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjay Pandey Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Vincent Anthony Viozzi Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sewell Trezevant Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONEGAL GROUP INC.13.51%514
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.20%40 901
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.40%38 508
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.26%37 216
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.99%31 871
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.70%24 336