  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Donegal Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGICA   US2577012014

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:57 2022-10-07 pm EDT
13.17 USD   -2.08%
01:32pExplosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
RE
09/28Donegal Group Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28Donegal Group Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Explosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people

10/07/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - A number of people were being treated in hospital in the Irish county of Donegal on Friday following an explosion at a service station, medical officials said.

The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, which is around 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Letterkeny.

Photographs from the scene showed a large hole and collapsed roof in a residential unit above the service station's store, with debris scattered across the forecourt where a number of cars were parked.

Letterkenny University Hospital said it had moved to major emergency standby and was dealing with a number of injured people following the incident.

The Irish Coast Guard said its nearby helicopter was assisting emergency services at the scene, and the National Ambulance Service said a number of ambulances were attending the incident.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DONEGAL GROUP INC.
01:32pExplosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
RE
09/28Donegal Group Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
08/24Insider Sell: Donegal Group
MT
08/12Abbott Laboratories to Invest $450 Million in Ireland, to Hire 1,000 Additional Staff
MT
08/12Abbott to add 1,000 jobs in $450 million Irish investment
RE
08/10Donegal Group Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 842 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 438 M 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Donegal Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Burke Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjay Pandey Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Vincent Anthony Viozzi Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sewell Trezevant Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONEGAL GROUP INC.-4.90%438
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.73%38 599
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.76%37 778
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.00%36 656
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.05%35 284
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.93%25 401