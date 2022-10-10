Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Donegal Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DGICA   US2577012014

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
13.15 USD   -2.23%
06:21aKing Charles offers condolences to Ireland after petrol station explosion
RE
10/08Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
RE
10/07Irish Police Says There Have Been Three Fatalities In An Explosion At A Service Station In Co Donegal - PA Media Tweet
RE
King Charles offers condolences to Ireland after petrol station explosion

10/10/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles offered his condolences on Monday to those who lost loves ones in an explosion at a petrol station in the Irish county of Donegal.

"My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal," Charles said in a statement of the explosion on Friday that has left 10 dead.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy."

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 842 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 430 M 430 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Donegal Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,15 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Burke Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjay Pandey Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Vincent Anthony Viozzi Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sewell Trezevant Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONEGAL GROUP INC.-7.98%430
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-12.57%37 800
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.29%37 230
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.65%35 855
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.04%35 311
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.15%24 465