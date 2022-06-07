Log in
    DQ7A   IE000TIRQBE1

DONEGAL INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(DQ7A)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  06/06 05:24:12 am EDT
20.60 EUR   +0.49%
DONEGAL INVESTMENT : 8572 Donegal AGM Proxy - Final
PU
DONEGAL INVESTMENT : Notice of AGM 2022 - Final (002)
PU
DONEGAL INVESTMENT GROUP PLC : Annual Report
CO
Donegal Investment : 8572 Donegal AGM Proxy - Final

06/07/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Donegal Investment Group plc

Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the EGM and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.

Donegal Investment Group plc ("the Company") invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held at the Silver Tassie Hotel, R940 Ramelton Rd, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 at 11.30 a.m.

Shareholder Reference Number

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") to be held on 22 June 2022 at 11.30 a.m.

Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and secure! @ www.eproxyappointment.com

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN shown opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

To view the AGM Documentation online log on to: http://www.donegaligroup.com

Control Number: 917916

SRN:

PIN:

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrar at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82 or through the voting website,

see above, by 20 June 2022 at 11.30 a.m.

Explanatory Notes:

1. The Company, pursuant to Section 1087G of the Companies Act 2014, has specified that only those 5. The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the AGM and voting in person.

shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company as at 6pm on 17 June 2022 (or

6.

Holders of Ordinary Shares in certificated form who wish to appoint a proxy should complete and

in the case of an adjournment as at 6pm on the day before a date not more than 72 hours before the

return this Form of Proxy. To be effective, the completed and executed Form of Proxy together with

adjourned meeting) shall be entitled to participate and vote at the AGM. Changes in the register after

any original power of attorney or other authority under which is it executed, such authority notarially

this time will be disregarded in determining the right of any person to attend, speak, ask questions and/

certified must be deposited with the Registrar of the Company by post or by hand to Computershare

or vote at the meeting.

(Ireland) Limited so as to be received no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting

2. Following the migration of the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from the CREST

or any adjournment thereof, or (in the case of a poll taken otherwise than on the same day as the AGM

system (the "CREST System") to the system operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV (the "EB System")

or adjourned AGM) at least 48 hours before the taking of the poll at which it is to be used. Any alteration

on 15 March 2021, the process for appointing a proxy now depends on the manner in which you

to the Form of Proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

hold your interest in the Company's Ordinary Shares. All proxy voting instructions (whether submitted

7.

For a shareholder whose name appears on the register of members of the Company (being

directly or through the EB System or CREST System) must be received by the Registrar not less than

shareholders holding Ordinary Shares in certificated form), your proxy may be submitted:

48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM or any adjournment thereof. However, persons holding

(a) by post to Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, P.O. Box 13030, Dublin 24, Ireland

through the EB System or the CREST System will also need to comply with any additional voting

or by hand to Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest

deadlines imposed by the respective systems. All affected persons are recommended to consult with

Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland; or

their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity. Further details on how persons who

(b) electronically by accessing the Registrar's website, www.eproxyappointment.com. You will need

hold Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form can vote at the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM.

to enter a Control Number, a Shareholder Reference Number ("SRN") and a PIN and agree to the

3. Every member has the right to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the Company, to exercise

terms and conditions specified by the Company's Registrar.

all or any of his/her/its rights, to attend, speak, ask questions and vote on his/her/its behalf at the

8.

This Form of Proxy must (i) in the case of an individual shareholder be signed or submitted electronically

meeting, or any adjournment thereof. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the

by the shareholder or his/her attorney; or (ii) in the case of a body corporate be executed either under

meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder, in block capitals, in the space provided.

its common seal or signed on its behalf by an authorised officer or attorney or submitted electronically

4. A member may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the meeting or

in accordance with note 7 above.

any adjournment thereof, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different

9.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by

Ordinary Shares held by that member. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form (may

proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose

be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on + 353 1 447 5462 or you may photocopy this form.

seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members in

Please indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being

respect of the joint holding.

given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter

10.

The 'Abstain' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However,

in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of Ordinary Shares in respect of

it should be noted that a vote to abstain is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of

which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in

the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

respect of your full entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account

11.

On any other business which may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof and

for a shareholder, the full entitlement for that designated account). All forms must be signed and should

whether procedural, administrative and/or substantive in nature (including without limitation any motion

be returned together in the same envelope. Where a poll is taken at the AGM, a shareholder, present

to amend a resolution or adjourn the meeting) and not specified in the Notice of AGM or this Form of

in person or proxy, holding more than one Ordinary Share is not required to cast all their votes in the

Proxy, the proxy will act at his/her discretion in voting on such matters.

same way.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the

All Holders

unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

Poll Card To be completed only at the AGM if a Poll is called.

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against Abstain

1.

To receive and consider the Company's ﬁinancial statements for the ﬁinancial period ended 31 August 2021.

2.

To re-elect Geoffrey Vance.

3.

To approve the remuneration of the non-executive directors.

4.

To authorise the directors to ﬁix the remuneration of the auditors.

5.

To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities.

Special Resolutions

6. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights.

7. (a) To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares.

(b) To authorise the Company to set the re-issue price range of treasury shares.

Signature

Form of Proxy

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

X

inside the box as shown in this example.

You can also instruct your proxy not to vote on a

resolution by inserting an "X" in the abstain box.

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the AGM OR the following person

Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf on any matter at the Annual General Meeting of Donegal Investment Group plc to be held at the Silver Tassie Hotel, R940 Ramelton Rd, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on 22 June 2022 at 11.30 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof.

I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the speciﬁied resolutions as indicated by an X in the appropriate box.

*For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 4 (see front).

Please tick here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Company's ﬁinancial statements for the ﬁinancial period ended 31 August 2021.

For Against Abstain

2. To re-elect Geoffrey Vance.

3. To approve the remuneration of the non-executive directors.

4. To authorise the directors to ﬁix the remuneration of the auditors.

5. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities.

Special Resolutions

6. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights.

7. (a) To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares.

(b) To authorise the Company to set the re-issue price range of treasury shares.

I/we direct my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM (and any adjournment thereof) as indicated on this form. Where no instruction appears above as to how the proxy should vote the proxy may vote as he or she sees ﬁit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting. My/our proxy shall decide on how to vote on my/our behalf in respect of any procedural resolutions moved at the AGM.

Signature

Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

W F K 1 3 4 0 2 0

D O N B

Disclaimer

Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
