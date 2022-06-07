Donegal Investment : 8572 Donegal AGM Proxy - Final

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrar at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82 or through the voting website,

see above, by 20 June 2022 at 11.30 a.m.

Explanatory Notes:

1. The Company, pursuant to Section 1087G of the Companies Act 2014, has specified that only those 5. The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the AGM and voting in person.

shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company as at 6pm on 17 June 2022 (or 6. Holders of Ordinary Shares in certificated form who wish to appoint a proxy should complete and

in the case of an adjournment as at 6pm on the day before a date not more than 72 hours before the return this Form of Proxy. To be effective, the completed and executed Form of Proxy together with

adjourned meeting) shall be entitled to participate and vote at the AGM. Changes in the register after any original power of attorney or other authority under which is it executed, such authority notarially

this time will be disregarded in determining the right of any person to attend, speak, ask questions and/ certified must be deposited with the Registrar of the Company by post or by hand to Computershare

or vote at the meeting. (Ireland) Limited so as to be received no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting

2. Following the migration of the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from the CREST or any adjournment thereof, or (in the case of a poll taken otherwise than on the same day as the AGM

system (the "CREST System") to the system operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV (the "EB System") or adjourned AGM) at least 48 hours before the taking of the poll at which it is to be used. Any alteration

on 15 March 2021, the process for appointing a proxy now depends on the manner in which you to the Form of Proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

hold your interest in the Company's Ordinary Shares. All proxy voting instructions (whether submitted 7. For a shareholder whose name appears on the register of members of the Company (being

directly or through the EB System or CREST System) must be received by the Registrar not less than shareholders holding Ordinary Shares in certificated form), your proxy may be submitted:

48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM or any adjournment thereof. However, persons holding (a) by post to Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, P.O. Box 13030, Dublin 24, Ireland

through the EB System or the CREST System will also need to comply with any additional voting or by hand to Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest

deadlines imposed by the respective systems. All affected persons are recommended to consult with Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland; or

their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity. Further details on how persons who (b) electronically by accessing the Registrar's website, www.eproxyappointment.com. You will need

hold Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form can vote at the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM. to enter a Control Number, a Shareholder Reference Number ("SRN") and a PIN and agree to the

3. Every member has the right to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the Company, to exercise terms and conditions specified by the Company's Registrar.

all or any of his/her/its rights, to attend, speak, ask questions and vote on his/her/its behalf at the 8. This Form of Proxy must (i) in the case of an individual shareholder be signed or submitted electronically

meeting, or any adjournment thereof. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the by the shareholder or his/her attorney; or (ii) in the case of a body corporate be executed either under

meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder, in block capitals, in the space provided. its common seal or signed on its behalf by an authorised officer or attorney or submitted electronically

4. A member may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the meeting or in accordance with note 7 above.

any adjournment thereof, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different 9. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by

Ordinary Shares held by that member. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form (may proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose

be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on + 353 1 447 5462 or you may photocopy this form. seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members in

Please indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being respect of the joint holding.

given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter 10. The 'Abstain' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However,

in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of Ordinary Shares in respect of it should be noted that a vote to abstain is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of

which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

respect of your full entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account 11. On any other business which may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof and

for a shareholder, the full entitlement for that designated account). All forms must be signed and should whether procedural, administrative and/or substantive in nature (including without limitation any motion

be returned together in the same envelope. Where a poll is taken at the AGM, a shareholder, present to amend a resolution or adjourn the meeting) and not specified in the Notice of AGM or this Form of

in person or proxy, holding more than one Ordinary Share is not required to cast all their votes in the Proxy, the proxy will act at his/her discretion in voting on such matters.

same way.