Donegal Investment : COVID-19 Important Notice - Final

Donegal Investment Group plc

COVID-19 Important Notice

Statement of arrangements for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 1 October 2021

As notified, Donegal Investment Group plc (the 'Company') is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting on Friday, 1 October 2021at 11.30 a.m. (the AGM).

The venue for the AGM is the Company's head office at Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal F92 H688. The Company has decided to notify certain additional arrangements for the holding of the AGM in light of government restrictions and guidance relating to public gatherings and social distancing which were introduced to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (the Restrictions) and in particular the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in County Donegal.

Shareholders are requested not to attend the AGM in person. It is intended that the AGM will be held with the minimum necessary quorum of shareholders (which will be facilitated by the Directors of the Company). All shareholders are however invited to virtually attend the AGM via a webcast which can be accessed via our website (www.donegaligroup.com).This facility will allow shareholders to listen to the business of the meetings only. Shareholders will not be able to use this facility to vote, raise points or issues, or table resolutions.

All resolutions at the AGM will be decided on a poll (which will incorporate proxy votes received prior to the meetings). Shareholders are therefore encouraged to submit their proxy votes as soon as possible but in any event no later than the deadlines specified in the Notice of AGM.

Proxy voting can be completed in advance of the AGM by availing of one of the following options, depending on the manner in which you hold your shares:

by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, at 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland;

by appointing a proxy by way of electronic appointment by logging on to www.eproxyappointment.com;

via the Euroclear Bank process for Euroclear Bank Participants and CDI holders in CREST, please consult the Euroclear Bank Service Description and CREST International Manual for guidance and information.

For further instructions on proxy voting, please consult the Form of Proxy and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The appointment of a proxy may be made in the manner set out in the Notice of AGM. Given the Restrictions, shareholders should appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy rather than another person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person.

Prior to the AGM, shareholders may submit questions by email to the Secretary at plenehan@donegaligroup.comAS SOON AS POSSIBLE but in any event no later than 6.00 p.m. on 29 September 2021. The Chair will attempt to address all shareholder questions received by the due date in the course of the AGM.

The Board will continue to monitor the evolving impact of the pandemic, with the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders our priority. Shareholders are encouraged to check the Company's website www.donegaligroup.com for any further updates in relation to the AGM.

Padraic Lenehan

Secretary

9September2021