Dongfang Electric : ANNOUNCEMENT ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE YEAR OF 2020

03/07/2021 | 06:47am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE YEAR OF 2020

This announcement is made by Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") as well as the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The principal consolidated financial data of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2020 (the "Reporting Period") set out in this announcement are prepared in accordance with the PRC enterprise accounting standards, and are only preliminary estimated data, and have not been audited by the accountants of the Company, please refer to the data to be disclosed in the 2020 annual report of the Company to be published for specific data, and investors of the Company are reminded of the investment risks.

  • I. PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS FOR THE YEAR 2020

    Currency: RMB

    The

    The ReportingItem

    Periodcorresponding period last year

    Increase/ decrease

    (%)

    Total revenue

    (RMB00' million)

    Total profit (RMB00' million)

    370.00 19.50

    328.40 12.67

    15.79 23.50

    At the

    At the end of the Reportingbeginning of the Reporting

    Period

    PeriodIncrease/ decrease

    (%)Total assets (RMB00' million) Total owners' equity attributable to shareholders of the listed company (RMB00' million)

    974.00

    896.19 8.68

    Share capital (share)

    307.00 3,119,764,130

    294.55 4.23

    3,090,803,431 0.94

    Net asset value per Share attributable to shareholders of the listed company (RMB)

    9.84

    9.53 3.25

  • II. EXPLANATION ON THE OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

    The Company's total revenue for 2020 is estimated to increase by 12.67% year-on-year, keeping growing at a stable rate, which was mainly due to: (1) the Company continued to increase its efforts in market development, and secured steadily-growing number of new orders; (2) the Company accelerated industrial transformation and its new industries kept growing stably; (3) the Company well organized its production management, which ensured timely delivery of the project despite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Company's total profit for 2020 is estimated to increase by 23.50% year-on-year, keeping growing at a stable rate, which was mainly due to: (1) the Company's sales scale increased and the gross profit of its products increased; (2) the Company implemented special quality and efficiency improvement actions, which increased the Company's profitability.

III. RISK WARNING

The principal financial data for 2020 contained in this announcement are only preliminary estimated data, and have not been audited by the Company's accountants. Please refer to the 2020 annual report (for China's Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises) of the Company to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) and the 2020 annual results announcement and the 2020 annual report (for China's Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises) of the Company to be published on the websites of the Company (http://www.dec-ltd.cn) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) for specific audited data. Investors and shareholders of the Company are reminded of the investment risks.

By Order of the Board Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Gong Dan

Company secretary

Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC

5 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Directors: Yu Peigen, Huang Wei, Xu Peng and Bai Yong Independent Non-executive Gu Dake, Xu Haihe and Liu Dengqing

Directors:

Disclaimer

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 11:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
