  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    600875   CNE000000J28

DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION LIMITED

(600875)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

EFT, China's DEC sign $49 million deal to build solar plant in Bosnia

12/03/2021 | 10:41am EST
EFT's 300 MW coal-fired power plant, the first and biggest private investment in the country's energy sector by UK based Energy Financing Team (EFT), is seen in Stanari near Doboj

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Power trader and operator (EFT) has signed an agreement on the construction of a 60-megawatt (MW) solar plant in Bosnia with China's Dongfang Electric International Corporation (DEC), the EFT said in a statement on Friday.

Last year EFT won a tender published by autonomous Serb Republic to build and operate for 50 years the Bileca solar power plant in the southeastern Bosnia, expected to cost 85 million Bosnian marka ($49.3 million), expanding its presence in the Balkan country.

Work is expected to begin in the second quarter, and commercial operation start in mid-2023, EFT said. The plant will have annual output of 84 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity to be sold on the open market.

EFT operates a 300 MW Stanari coal-fired power plant, near the northern town of Doboj, the first privately funded power plant in the Western Balkans which came online in 2016.

It is also building a 35 MW Ulog hydro power plant on the Neretva river. The plant, worth 150 million Bosnian marka, is also expected to be online in the second half of 2023.

In contrast to other Balkan countries that rely on power imports, Bosnia exports power because of its hydro capacity.

(1$ = 1.725 Bosnian marka)

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 366 M 6 807 M 6 807 M
Net income 2021 2 533 M 398 M 398 M
Net cash 2021 29 594 M 4 645 M 4 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 79 028 M 10 140 M 12 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 17 336
Free-Float 44,2%
Managers and Directors
Pei Gen Yu Chairman & General Manager
Peng Xu President & Non-Independent Director
Deng Qing Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Feng Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Qiang Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION LIMITED107.22%9 550
ABB LTD30.92%70 072
KONE OYJ-9.39%35 273
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION19.10%35 192
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG0.42%28 303
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.37.13%14 730