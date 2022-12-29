Advanced search
    600006   CNE000000ZT3

DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO. LTD

(600006)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
5.610 CNY   -2.43%
02:27aHonda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China -regulator
RE
12/28Dongfeng Motor Receives Another 70 Million Yuan in NEV Subsidy
MT
12/18Dongfeng Motor Invests in Autonomous Vehicle Chip Maker Black Sesame
MT
Honda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China -regulator

12/29/2022 | 02:27am EST
The Honda logo is seen on a Honda car at the New York Auto Show in New York

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Honda will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between Oct. 8, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2020 by the Japanese carmaker's venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. would be recalled, along with another 95,081 units from Honda's manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. made between August 27, 2018 and August 6, 2020.

The issue relates to lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process which could cause issues with the sensors over time, and the recall would begin from March 31, 2023, the statement added.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Casey Hall


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.96% 82.71 Delayed Quote.8.47%
DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO. LTD -2.43% 5.61 End-of-day quote.-17.62%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -2.20% 4.44 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. -0.95% 5.2 Delayed Quote.-31.73%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.23% 3034 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
WTI -0.83% 77.844 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 550 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
Net income 2021 372 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net cash 2021 6 416 M 920 M 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 11 220 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 865
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO. LTD
DongFeng Automobile Co. LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Zhi Li General Manager
Gang Ke Finance Manager & Head-Accounting Department
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Liang Zhao Chairman
Guo Ming Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO. LTD-17.62%1 608
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.19%95 401
STELLANTIS N.V.-21.14%45 042
FERRARI N.V.-18.77%38 574
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD11.84%30 284
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-29.08%24 378