MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/27
5.34 HKD   -0.19%
01:03aDONGFENG MOTOR : First-Half Net Profit Plunged 65%
DJ
08/26DONGFENG MOTOR : Vitesco Technologies Supplies Electric Axle Drives to Dongfeng
DJ
08/25DONGFENG MOTOR : Articles of association
PU
Dongfeng Motor : First-Half Net Profit Plunged 65%

08/28/2020 | 01:03am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. said Friday that its first-half net profit slumped as automotive sales were hurt badly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the period fell 65% to 3.02 billion yuan ($438.3 million), the automobile dealer said in an earnings release.

Revenue rose slightly to CNY50.58 billion from CNY48.45 billion a year earlier, Dongfeng Motor said.

Auto sales were hit hard in the first quarter before recovering slightly in the second quarter as the impact of the pandemic eased in China, the company said.

Dongfeng Motor said it expects overall automotive sales to contract 7.3% in 2020 and rebound in 2021.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.19% 5.34 End-of-day quote.-27.15%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 6.8702 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 93 021 M 13 515 M 13 515 M
Net income 2020 11 241 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
Net Debt 2020 6 408 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,65x
Yield 2020 5,88%
Capitalization 40 926 M 5 937 M 5 946 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 136 549
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,48 CNY
Last Close Price 4,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.15%5 937
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.31%187 671
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%86 993
DAIMLER AG-12.90%54 409
BMW AG-18.51%45 416
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.13%44 118
