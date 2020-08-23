Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited    489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dongfeng Motor : Says 1st Half Profit Likely Fell 60% Due to Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. expects its first-half net profit fell about 60% from a year earlier as Covid-19 curbs severely dented the company's performance.

"The board of directors believes that the expected decrease in operation results is mainly due to the outbreak of Covid-19 since January 2020, which has severely affected the business operation of Chinese enterprises and consumers' expenses," it said Monday.

Dongfeng Motor said most of the impact happened in the first quarter. The resumption of work and production at the company was delayed compared to the industry, it said.

"Since the second quarter, the production and operation of each of the bases of the group gradually resumed to normal level following the ease of the epidemic," it said.

Group sales volume outperformed the market in the second quarter, effectively mitigating the downward trend in operation results in the first half.

In the first half of last year, the company's net profit was 8.50 billion yuan ($1.23 billion), with revenue coming in at CNY48.45 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.92% 5.49 End-of-day quote.-25.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.91377 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
05:54pDONGFENG MOTOR : Says 1st Half Profit Likely Fell 60% Due to Covid-19
DJ
08/14DONGFENG MOTOR : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group f..
PU
08/10DONGFENG MOTOR : SECOND FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO B..
PU
08/10DONGFENG MOTOR : Supplemental notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
08/10DONGFENG MOTOR : Supplemental circular to the notice of extraordinary general me..
PU
08/02DONGFENG MOTOR : Inside information
PU
07/27DONGFENG MOTOR : Plans A-Share Issuance
DJ
07/27DONGFENG MOTOR : Proposed a share offering proposed amendments to the articles o..
PU
06/22DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/05Once targeted by officials, street vendors make unexpected comeback in China
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 93 135 M 13 463 M 13 463 M
Net income 2020 11 352 M 1 641 M 1 641 M
Net Debt 2020 6 408 M 926 M 926 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,73x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 42 224 M 6 103 M 6 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 136 549
Free-Float 31,0%
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,49 CNY
Last Close Price 4,90 CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.10%6 103
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.19%186 987
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.79%84 293
DAIMLER AG-16.68%51 841
BMW AG-22.33%43 340
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.49%43 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group