Dongfeng Motor : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for April at 2021

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*
東風汽車集團股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 489)
Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for April at 2021
The figures of production and sales volume of Dongfeng Motor Group (the "Company") for April 2021 are reported as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Volume(Units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Volume(Units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Same
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Same
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YOY
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YOY
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
April.2021
|
|
|
April.2020
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
April.2021
|
|
|
April.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
last year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
last year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Vehicle
|
195803
|
|
186511
|
|
743421
|
|
428113
|
|
73.7%
|
|
201363
|
|
183337
|
|
739043
|
|
466342
|
|
58.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sedan
|
83183
|
|
98827
|
|
339041
|
|
225124
|
|
50.6%
|
|
94538
|
|
97361
|
|
346041
|
|
246148
|
|
40.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUV
|
101255
|
|
79254
|
|
370301
|
|
181764
|
|
103.7%
|
|
95625
|
|
77418
|
|
358870
|
|
196546
|
|
82.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MPV
|
11365
|
|
8430
|
|
34079
|
|
21225
|
|
60.6%
|
|
11200
|
|
8558
|
|
34132
|
|
23648
|
|
44.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
62146
|
|
65163
|
|
237829
|
|
140576
|
|
69.18%
|
|
67110
|
|
60868
|
|
232190
|
|
140459
|
|
65.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Truck
|
59754
|
|
62989
|
|
229588
|
|
135558
|
|
69.37%
|
|
64621
|
|
58807
|
|
223801
|
|
135078
|
|
65.68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heavy Duty truck
|
36697
|
|
35962
|
|
141505
|
|
79067
|
|
78.97%
|
|
38584
|
|
35974
|
|
135931
|
|
80191
|
|
69.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Duty truck
|
1446
|
|
1888
|
|
5951
|
|
4355
|
|
36.65%
|
|
1320
|
|
1479
|
|
6291
|
|
4184
|
|
50.36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Light Duty truck
|
21611
|
|
25139
|
|
82132
|
|
52136
|
|
57.53%
|
|
24717
|
|
21354
|
|
81579
|
|
50703
|
|
60.90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mini Duty Truck
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bus
|
2392
|
|
2174
|
|
8241
|
|
5018
|
|
64.23%
|
|
2489
|
|
2061
|
|
8389
|
|
5381
|
|
55.90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
257949
|
|
|
251674
|
|
|
981250
|
|
|
568689
|
|
|
72.55%
|
|
|
268473
|
|
|
244205
|
|
|
971233
|
|
|
606801
|
|
|
60.06%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Volume(Units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Volume(Units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Same period
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
YOY
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Same period
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
last year
|
|
|
April.2021
|
|
|
April .2020
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
last year
|
|
|
April .2021
|
|
|
April .2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFL
|
|
97671
|
|
122288
|
|
421434
|
|
289956
|
|
45.34%
|
|
118001
|
|
113809
|
|
440546
|
|
310892
|
|
41.70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng Nissan/
|
72737
|
|
92216
|
|
328918
|
227059
|
|
44.86%
|
|
90206
|
|
87719
|
|
348885
|
|
248891
|
40.18%
|
|
|
Venucia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFAC
|
(SH600006)
|
17488
|
|
22008
|
|
68329
|
45502
|
|
50.17%
|
|
20897
|
|
18885
|
|
69031
|
|
45739
|
50.92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhengzhou Nissan
|
7004
|
|
5397
|
|
21975
|
11813
|
|
86.02%
|
|
6576
|
|
5108
|
|
21719
|
|
12399
|
75.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV
|
1647
|
|
1142
|
|
4915
|
2860
|
|
71.85%
|
|
1727
|
|
999
|
|
5040
|
|
2843
|
77.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CV
|
5357
|
|
4255
|
|
17060
|
8953
|
|
90.55%
|
|
4849
|
|
4109
|
|
16679
|
|
9556
|
74.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng Infinite
|
442
|
|
2667
|
|
2212
|
5582
|
|
-60.37%
|
|
322
|
|
2097
|
|
911
|
|
3863
|
-76.42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng
|
Honda
|
91130
|
|
75405
|
|
303643
|
|
146470
|
|
107.31%
|
|
81758
|
|
73829
|
|
284719
|
|
151354
|
|
88.11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng
|
PSA
|
8954
|
|
1491
|
|
26274
|
|
6146
|
|
327.50%
|
|
7595
|
|
5222
|
|
25134
|
|
11607
|
|
116.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng
|
Liuqi
|
19689
|
|
16285
|
|
81779
|
|
45110
|
|
81.29%
|
|
21989
|
|
18136
|
|
78942
|
|
51261
|
|
54.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV
|
10060
|
|
7253
|
|
44008
|
24727
|
|
77.98%
|
|
10000
|
|
7738
|
|
41655
|
|
28285
|
47.27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CV
|
9629
|
|
9032
|
|
37771
|
20383
|
|
85.31%
|
|
11989
|
|
10398
|
|
37287
|
|
22976
|
62.29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng Fengshen
|
10833
|
|
6015
|
|
33451
|
|
14933
|
|
124.01%
|
|
9736
|
|
5003
|
|
32505
|
|
18104
|
|
79.55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng CV
|
25400
|
|
25993
|
|
98669
|
|
57234
|
|
72.40%
|
|
24687
|
|
25093
|
|
94493
|
|
57637
|
|
63.95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongfeng Special CV
|
3535
|
|
3047
|
|
12257
|
|
6250
|
|
96.11%
|
|
3792
|
|
2149
|
|
11801
|
|
4160
|
|
183.68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment
and final confirmation.
By order of the Board of Directors
Zhu Yanfeng
Chairman
May 6，2021
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu Yanfeng, Mr. Li Shaozhu and Mr.You Zheng are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Yang Qing is the non-executive director of the Company, Mr.Zong Qingsheng, Mr. Leung Wai Lap, Philip and Mr.Hu Yiguang are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
