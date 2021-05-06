Log in
    489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
Dongfeng Motor : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for April at 2021

05/06/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for April at 2021

The figures of production and sales volume of Dongfeng Motor Group (the "Company") for April 2021 are reported as follows:

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

April.2021

April.2020

month

April.2021

April.2020

last year

last year

Passenger Vehicle

195803

186511

743421

428113

73.7%

201363

183337

739043

466342

58.5%

Sedan

83183

98827

339041

225124

50.6%

94538

97361

346041

246148

40.6%

SUV

101255

79254

370301

181764

103.7%

95625

77418

358870

196546

82.6%

MPV

11365

8430

34079

21225

60.6%

11200

8558

34132

23648

44.3%

Commercial Vehicle

62146

65163

237829

140576

69.18%

67110

60868

232190

140459

65.31%

Truck

59754

62989

229588

135558

69.37%

64621

58807

223801

135078

65.68%

Heavy Duty truck

36697

35962

141505

79067

78.97%

38584

35974

135931

80191

69.51%

Media Duty truck

1446

1888

5951

4355

36.65%

1320

1479

6291

4184

50.36%

Light Duty truck

21611

25139

82132

52136

57.53%

24717

21354

81579

50703

60.90%

Mini Duty Truck

0

0

Bus

2392

2174

8241

5018

64.23%

2489

2061

8389

5381

55.90%

Total

257949

251674

981250

568689

72.55%

268473

244205

971233

606801

60.06%

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same period

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

YOY

Current

Same period

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

YOY

month

last year

April.2021

April .2020

month

last year

April .2021

April .2020

DFL

97671

122288

421434

289956

45.34%

118001

113809

440546

310892

41.70%

Dongfeng Nissan/

72737

92216

328918

227059

44.86%

90206

87719

348885

248891

40.18%

Venucia

DFAC

(SH600006)

17488

22008

68329

45502

50.17%

20897

18885

69031

45739

50.92%

Zhengzhou Nissan

7004

5397

21975

11813

86.02%

6576

5108

21719

12399

75.17%

PV

1647

1142

4915

2860

71.85%

1727

999

5040

2843

77.28%

CV

5357

4255

17060

8953

90.55%

4849

4109

16679

9556

74.54%

Dongfeng Infinite

442

2667

2212

5582

-60.37%

322

2097

911

3863

-76.42%

Dongfeng

Honda

91130

75405

303643

146470

107.31%

81758

73829

284719

151354

88.11%

Dongfeng

PSA

8954

1491

26274

6146

327.50%

7595

5222

25134

11607

116.54%

Dongfeng

Liuqi

19689

16285

81779

45110

81.29%

21989

18136

78942

51261

54.00%

PV

10060

7253

44008

24727

77.98%

10000

7738

41655

28285

47.27%

CV

9629

9032

37771

20383

85.31%

11989

10398

37287

22976

62.29%

Dongfeng Fengshen

10833

6015

33451

14933

124.01%

9736

5003

32505

18104

79.55%

Dongfeng CV

25400

25993

98669

57234

72.40%

24687

25093

94493

57637

63.95%

Dongfeng Special CV

3535

3047

12257

6250

96.11%

3792

2149

11801

4160

183.68%

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment

and final confirmation.

By order of the Board of Directors

Zhu Yanfeng

Chairman

May 62021

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu Yanfeng, Mr. Li Shaozhu and Mr.You Zheng are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Yang Qing is the non-executive director of the Company, Mr.Zong Qingsheng, Mr. Leung Wai Lap, Philip and Mr.Hu Yiguang are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

DFM - Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
