Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
3.930 HKD   +3.42%
11/04Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China
RE
10/30Renault-backed Beyonca EV venture touts health monitoring, targets Audi in China
RE
10/27China Automobile Exports Rise 52% from January-September
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China

11/04/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bangkok International Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market.

The Japanese automaker said last year it planned to roll out EV models under a new brand called "e:N Series" over the next five years with partners GAC and Dongfeng Motor. It began selling the first model in China in April.

"Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer," said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe in a statement.

A key challenge facing Honda and its major Japanese peers, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, is catching up to rivals such as Tesla Inc who have forged ahead in the EV sector.

Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 EV models globally and produce some 2 million EVs a year by 2030 earlier this year.

Last year, it said it would introduce only electrified vehicle models in China after 2030, including battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell or petrol-electric automobiles.

Its two joint ventures, GAC-Honda and Dongfeng-Honda, plan to build new EV-only assembly plants that are expected to begin production in 2024.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 3.42% 3.93 Delayed Quote.-41.36%
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 4.13% 12.62 End-of-day quote.-16.92%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.46% 3385 Delayed Quote.6.35%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.43% 486.1 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
TESLA, INC. -3.64% 207.47 Delayed Quote.-41.10%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.18% 7520 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.46% 1985 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
All news about DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
11/04Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China
RE
10/30Renault-backed Beyonca EV venture touts health monitoring, targets Audi in China
RE
10/27China Automobile Exports Rise 52% from January-September
MT
10/21Stellantis' Partner Expresses Surprise On Carmaker's Plan To End Manufacturing In China
MT
10/17Dongfeng Motor Group's Controlling Shareholder Purchases More Than 19 Million H Shares
MT
10/17China’s Pickup Truck Sales Rise 9.4% in September
MT
10/17China’s Auto Exports Surge 74% in September
MT
10/16Dongfeng Motor Group Completes Acquisition of Additional Shares in Dongfeng Automobile
MT
10/12Dongfeng SHINE MAX and AX7 MACH entered Saudi Arabia, with international marketing abil..
AQ
10/12Dongfeng SHINE MAX and AX7 MACH entered Saudi Arabia, with international marketing abil..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 101 B 14 100 M 14 100 M
Net income 2022 10 572 M 1 472 M 1 472 M
Net Debt 2022 1 738 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,92x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 30 985 M 4 314 M 4 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 122 061
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,60 CNY
Average target price 5,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qing Yang President & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Guo Yuan Liu Head-Technical Development Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-41.36%4 171
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.32%185 353
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.02%74 317
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-11.61%59 590
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.48%54 711
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.95%53 312