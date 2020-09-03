Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited    489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:01am EDT
The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview in Yokohama

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4% in August from a year earlier, while rival Toyota Motor and Honda Motor sales surged in the world's biggest auto market.

Nissan is determined to boost sales in China as it struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

It said it sold 126,592 vehicles in China in August, up 4.7% from the previous month as sales continue to recover from China's coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Toyota sold 164,400 vehicles in China last month, up 27.2% from last year. Of the total, 20,700 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 22.3% sales jump compared to a year earlier. Honda sold 148,636 units, up 19.7%.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -2.30% 5.51 End-of-day quote.-24.83%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.20% 2668.5 End-of-day quote.-13.89%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.76% 423.1 End-of-day quote.-33.49%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.16% 6230 End-of-day quote.-1.58%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.10% 6972 End-of-day quote.-9.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
03:01aNissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge
RE
08/28DONGFENG MOTOR : Related matters of proposed a share offering, appointment of me..
PU
08/28DONGFENG MOTOR : First-Half Net Profit Plunged 65%
DJ
08/26DONGFENG MOTOR : Vitesco Technologies Supplies Electric Axle Drives to Dongfeng
DJ
08/25DONGFENG MOTOR : Articles of association
PU
08/25DONGFENG MOTOR : I. voting results of the extraordinary general ii. meeting and ..
PU
08/23DONGFENG MOTOR : Says 1st Half Profit Likely Fell 60% Due to Covid-19
DJ
08/14DONGFENG MOTOR : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group f..
PU
08/10DONGFENG MOTOR : SECOND FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO B..
PU
08/10DONGFENG MOTOR : Supplemental notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 100 B 14 637 M 14 637 M
Net income 2020 9 875 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
Net cash 2020 6 281 M 919 M 919 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,24x
Yield 2020 5,18%
Capitalization 41 886 M 6 126 M 6 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 136 549
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,30 CNY
Last Close Price 4,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.83%6 126
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.62%184 162
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.38%87 007
DAIMLER AG-12.74%54 566
BMW AG-17.43%46 438
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.89%44 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group