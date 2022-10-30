Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
3.660 HKD   -2.92%
08:48aRenault-backed Beyonca EV venture touts health monitoring, targets Audi in China
RE
10/27China Automobile Exports Rise 52% from January-September
MT
10/21Stellantis' Partner Expresses Surprise On Carmaker's Plan To End Manufacturing In China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Renault-backed Beyonca EV venture touts health monitoring, targets Audi in China

10/30/2022 | 08:48am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyonca, a start-up founded by a group of former Volkswagen executives, plans to take on the likes of Audi and BMW in China from next year with a new premium electric vehicle, betting that features such as health monitoring will appeal to buyers.

Led by current Renault China CEO Soh Weiming and backed by Renault and Dongfeng Motor, two-year-old Beyonca plans to unveil its first production car in the first quarter of next year with deliveries from 2024, Soh told Reuters.

The company rolled out a concept car on Sunday with features such as sensors that can monitor a driver's blood pressure, alarms to alert doctors employed by Beyonca of an emergency and an autonomous driving function to help park the car.

Soh, Beyonca's chairman, said the company was targeting the high-end premium segment, where they would compete with models such as Audi's A8L, BMW's 7 Series and Mercedes' S Class.

"We need to confront them," Soh said, referring to the three premium German brands. "With the medicals and all those things we are to deploy, we'd have a chance."

Beyonca will begin production in China but plans to build an overseas plant within five years to serve markets including the Middle East, ASEAN countries and Europe, he said, adding that it aims to sell 100,000 EVs annually with three to five models available by "a few years after 2025".

Soh said that by the time the car was launched, third generation EV technology would offer faster charging times and longer driving ranges.

DIFFICULT TIME

The launch, however, comes as signs of softening demand emerge in the world's biggest auto market and competition in the country's EV sector intensifies. Tesla recently slashed prices in China in a move analysts said could start a price war.

Soh acknowledged the difficult backdrop but pointed to steady growth in the premium car segment, which he said had potential annual sales of 3 million cars in China.

He declined to say how much Beyonca had raised from investors or how large a stake Renault and Dongfeng held in the company.

Renault confirmed it had invested, saying it would enhance the group's transformation from auto maker to a tech giant with cars at its centre. Dongfeng did not respond to a request for comment.

"Our idea is to create something right under a more nimble corporate structure...What we achieved in more than one year here would take seven or eight years at a conventional automaker," Soh said.

Other than Soh, who was a long-serving executive at Volkswagen overseeing its China operation, Beyonca's founding team includes former Volkswagen board member Christian Klingler, Audi's former R&D department head Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler and Bentley's former senior designer Dirk van Braeckel.

Beyonca is headquartered in Beijing and has a design center in Munich and an artificial intelligence development hub in Singapore.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.01% 79.56 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -2.92% 3.66 Delayed Quote.-43.52%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.04% 58.2 Delayed Quote.-13.89%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.53% 5215.24 Real-time Quote.-18.18%
RENAULT -1.54% 31.3 Real-time Quote.2.47%
TESLA, INC. 1.52% 228.52 Delayed Quote.-35.13%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.88% 128.24 Delayed Quote.-27.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 101 B 13 965 M 13 965 M
Net income 2022 10 572 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net Debt 2022 1 738 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,74x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 29 137 M 4 017 M 4 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 122 061
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,38 CNY
Average target price 5,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qing Yang President & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Guo Yuan Liu Head-Technical Development Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-43.52%4 017
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.59%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.74%75 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.89%61 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.74%55 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-37.41%53 312